21-year-old gets jail time for incident at UNL fraternity house in 2019

A Lincoln judge Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old man to jail for three years -- the most she could -- for an incident at a University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity house in 2019.

Landon Ludwig initially faced a first-degree sexual assault charge, but he ultimately pleaded no contest to two counts of child abuse and criminal trespassing, all misdemeanors, as part of a plea deal.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Christopher Reid said while a plea agreement was reached resulting in a significant reduction in charges, incarceration still was appropriate.

Reid said the victim was an articulate, young college student who "found herself someplace she did not want to be when these events took place." He said she was unable to stop it or successfully resist.

According to court records, she told University Police she had been raped by Ludwig late Oct. 12, 2019, at Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

Ludwig wasn't a member of the fraternity or a student at UNL. But they both ended up at the chapter house at 601 N. 16th St., after police broke up an off-campus party in the North Bottoms.

Security cameras caught footage of the two walking through the house and into an upstairs room, with the woman stumbling and having trouble maintaining her balance.

She told police Ludwig turned off the lights, took off her clothes and his, and pushed her down when she tried to leave and sexually assaulted her. She went to Bryan West Campus the next night and reported it.

In court Thursday, Ludwig declined a chance to speak before sentencing. But his attorney, Seth Morris, argued for probation, pointing to his lack of criminal record before this.

Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus said the circumstances giving rise to the charges were very serious and disturbing.

"You stated that you thought the victim was the person to blame. You said truthfully, Mr. Ludwig, you think you are the victim in this case," she said.

She also pointed to comments he had made during a pre-sentence interview with a probation officer where he described laws as suggestions because some don't align with his personal views.

Ideus said the statements convinced her he was not a good candidate for probation.

"Sir, you have shown a complete lack of appreciation for the impact your actions had on this victim," the judge said.

Ideus said in a statement the woman said she wasn't the same person she was 2½ years ago. She used to be able to trust people and think they would do the right thing. She never thought people would have the intention to hurt someone.

The woman said while Ludwig would get a finite amount of time to serve, she faces lifelong emotional damage.

Ideus sentenced Ludwig to a year at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on each of the three charges. With credit for good-time, he will have to serve 190 days in jail on each.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

