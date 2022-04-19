 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2nd suspect arrested in deadly Iowa nightclub shooting

Cedar Rapids Shooting

Crime scene tape blocks off the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday. A shooting left 10 people injured and two dead.   

 Savannah Blake, The Gazette via AP

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A second suspect in a shooting at an Iowa nightclub that killed two people and injured 10 others was arrested Monday in a Chicago suburb, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Dimione Jamal Walker, 29, was wanted in Linn County, Iowa, on charges of first-degree murder and other counts in the April 10 shooting during a crowded party inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

He was also wanted in Illinois on a parole violation and by the U.S. Marshals on a bail warrant.

Law enforcement officers in Iowa determined Walker had left the state on the day after the shooting, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

Last week, the Marshals Service received information that Walker was in the Chicago area and he was arrested by the Great Lakes Task Force Monday in the Chicago suburb of Matteson. He's currently being held by Chicago police.

Timothy Rush, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the shooting, which killed 35-year-old Nicole Owens and 25-year-old Michael Valentine, both of Cedar Rapids.

