3 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Indiana block party, officials say

GARY, Indiana — Three young people are dead and seven others were sent to the hospital in a shooting that took place early Tuesday during what appears to have been a holiday block party, officials said.

The deceased were identified by the Lake County coroner's office as Laurence Mangum, 25, of Merrillville, Indiana; Ashanti Brown, 20, of Olympia Fields, Illinois; and Marquise Hall, 26, of Lafayette, Indiana.

Each suffered multiple gunshot wounds and their deaths have been ruled a homicide by the coroner's office.

Gary police said they were called out at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday to the Missouri Street location for a report of several people with gunshot wounds.

Officers said they arrived to discover three people down and unresponsive. Seven others were discovered with gunshot wounds.

"The gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals by ambulance as well as personal cars," said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield. "Due to the enormity of the scene mutual aid was requested from surrounding police agencies."

Police said early information indicates a holiday block party may have been underway when the shooting erupted.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

The shooting came just hours after a rooftop shooter in Highland Park, Illinois, sprayed an Independence Day parade crowd with gunfire Monday, killing at least six and wounding at least 30 others.

After an hours-long manhunt, police there took a person of interest into custody in that shooting.

Highland Park is an affluent community of about 30,000 on Chicago’s north shore.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

