 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

3 from Nebraska dead in northwestern Oklahoma plane crash

  • 0

POND CREEK, Okla. — Three people from Nebraska have been killed in a plane crash in northwestern Oklahoma, authorities said.

The pilot, William Lauber, 58, of Milford; passenger Christine Lauber, 58, of Milford; and passenger Ragan Lauber, 21, of Lincoln, died in the crash about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Witnesses told troopers that the twin-engine aircraft fell from the sky near Pond Creek, about 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The three were dead at the scene, the patrol said.

The crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, the patrol said.

The FAA said Friday that it had no additional information on the aircraft and that the NTSB will lead the investigation into the crash. An NTSB spokesperson did not immediately return messages for comment.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida gunmaker funnels weapons to Ukraine resistance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News