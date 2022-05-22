 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 seriously injured after SUV drives on I-74 bike path

MOLINE — Police say three people suffered life-threatening injuries after an SUV drove onto the I-74 bridge pedestrian/bike path between Moline, Illinois, and Bettendorf, Iowa. 

The incident took place around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said. 

The SUV entered the bike path from the Bettendorf side and traveled the entire length of the span to about 200 yards from the Moline pathway entrance, where it struck the pedestrians, according to early police investigations.

Traffic markers at I-74 Bridge pedestrian path

A flag marked "traffic operations" is in the grass off the I-74 bridge pedestrian path entrance Sunday, May 22. Moline police say an SUV entered the walk path on the Bettendorf side of the bridge, drove the span, and hit three pedestrians as it neared the Moline entrance.

The driver of the SUV is in custody, but the investigation is ongoing and no charges are expected until Monday at the earliest, Moline police said in a news release.

The path opened April 28 after five years of construction. The path is 14-feet wide and barriers separate it from the motorist lanes. The center of the path features an oculus and seating area.

Moline is leading the investigation since the injuries occurred near the Moline entrance to the path.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 309-797-0401.

