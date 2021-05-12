38M meals provided to Iowans in pandemic

“One unfortunate life situation or unexpected disaster could put most any of us in the need of food assistance,” she said.

Gregg agreed that the task force hasn’t "solved hunger in Iowa forever,“ but has helped build relationships and connections "to continue this conversation in other forums."

In March 2020, food stamp applications increased 168 percent, over 20,000 Iowans called the Area Agencies on Aging for help and a record number of calls was received by the state’s food assistance hotline, Reynolds said.

At the same time that the pandemic caused food supply chain disruptions — making less food available for donation and distribution to food banks — many Iowa families also were out of work and struggling to put food on the table, Reynolds said.

The task force “showed how Iowans are able to come together, collaborate, innovate and step up to help those in need all while creating a strategic blueprint to use in the future,” Reynolds said at a news conference where she was joined by task force members from the Iowa Food Bank Association and state departments of Homeland Security and Agriculture.

Among the highlights in the report: