4 Iowa ninjas will appear together on 'American Ninja Warrior' show

CEDAR FALLS — Four local men will appear on an upcoming episode of “American Ninja Warrior,” three of them first-timers and the most a local gym has had be accepted onto the show at one time.
Chris Behrends, 20, of Clarksville; Levi Enright, 20, of Horton; and Nick Hanson, 22, of Cedar Falls, are the three newcomers who got the call about being on the 13th season of the NBC reality competition show last month.
Behrends is Ninja U owner Scott Behrends’ nephew, and both he and Enright also work at the gym. The two also run an Instagram account, @NinjaTeens, which has nearly 1,000 followers and now sells t-shirts to support their run.
“Oh my gosh — it was crazy,” Chris Behrends said of getting the call Feb. 22 that he would be on the show. “I was so shaky, just talking to the producer, hearing him say the words I’ve wanted (to hear) for the last two and a half years.”
“I cried,” Enright added.
Enright and Behrends were working at Ninja U at the time — Enright was vacumming — and someone snapped a photo of their reactions, which has been turned into a poster hanging up in the gym.
Having four athletes go to the show at one time seemingly solidifies Ninja U’s status as a place where would-be ninjas can become elite athletes. Scott Behrends demurred, however, saying “a lot of gyms” around the country were sending athletes.
“Just the impact we’ve had on the community, and we’ve now had a total of six people on ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and three on ‘American Ninja Warrior Jr.,’ it’s pretty humbling just to have the opportunity and create an environment that allows that,” said Scott Behrends, who went on the show himself in 2019.
Nonetheless, he said he never could have imagined seeing that many athletes from his gym get on the show.
“You dream the big dream of what it all could be,” Scott Behrends said of having four of his gym’s athletes reach the top. “Sometimes, your dream’s not big enough.”
The three will join “ANW” veteran Jackson Twait, a Hudson native and University of Northern Iowa grad who now lives in Des Moines, who is marking his third appearance on the show. In 2019, Twait made it to the Cincinnati finals, and during last year’s quarantined 2020 season he made it to the St. Louis finals.
Chris Behrends, Enright and Hanson noted they consider Twait a mentor and more. The group chat between the four is named “Cat Daddy and Sons,” after Twait’s moniker on the show.
“I think, for (Twait), it’s going to be even bigger just to watch how far we’ve come,” said Enright.
“What really flipped the switch is when I watched Jackson Twait’s Cincinnati run,” Hanson said of his decision to train for the show. “I went there, and I walked out on the sidelines under the lights and cameras and I was like, “OK, this is what I want to do.’”
All four will appear in the same episode, expected to air in late May, and will fly out to Tacoma, Washington, to tape the show April 2.
“Being able to be on each other’s sideline at like your biggest moment in your life, and cheering you on and seeing your friends accomplish their dreams is pretty cool,” said Hanson.
The three newcomers played traditional sports like football and basketball in high school, but found they liked obstacle training better, the basis for the sport of ninja.
But they weren’t very good at it at first, with Chris Behrends noting he and Enright were “horrible.”
“I could barely go across the monkey bars; I couldn’t do more than, like, three pull-ups,” he said. “It was rough.”
Enright, who said he was “in football shape,” had to lose some weight to excel at the sport.
“I was not having the greatest body control at all — just flailing legs everywhere,” he said.
Scott Behrends said he strives to “continuously challenge ninjas” by adding different and more difficult obstacles, but has to balance that for the newbies trying the sport for the first time.
“If we only had difficult obstacles, Chris and Levi two years ago would never have come,” he said. “It’s been amazing just to see how far they’ve come.”
Look for Hanson and Enright to easily handle obstacles like the salmon ladder, while Enright and Behrends would love to see a peg board on their run. But Hanson is most worried about any obstacle that makes him do a blind catch or cliffhanger drop, while Behrends won’t be looking forward to “anything lower body and agility.”
Nonetheless, they’ll have until April 2 to train on any possible weaknesses.
“It’s gonna be crazy, ‘cause us three and Jackson, we all trained together,” Enright said. “But watching us progress through the times when we were terrible and couldn’t do monkey bars to competing on the show — and we’re on each others’ sidelines to watch — it’s gonna be awesome.”