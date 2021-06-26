40,000-plus Iowans fear eviction as moratorium deadline looms

“The Linn County Courthouse can only do so many evictions per day so that will also help stifle the flow a little bit,” she said. “However, that doesn’t change the fact that right now, we’re looking at August. It is going to be a difficult month. I think there will be a lot of people in and out of units so we are trying to set things up so we don’t see a substantial increase in our homeless population.”

The county will aim to get millions of dollars from the assistance program in the hands of renters and landlords.

“Like homeowners, landlords were affected by the derecho too and had to pay a lot of money for repairs and may have not been getting income during that time,” Balius said. “Some are in precarious situations as well, especially those smaller landowners so they are critical partners in this too.”

Cedar Rapids community development director Jennifer Pratt said the city has spent about $1 million to help more than 650 households through its eviction prevention program, which provides low- to moderate-income households grappling with the impacts of COVID-19 with rent and utility payment assistance. The city launched the program last April.

The city has more than a year to spend the remaining money --- about $550,000 currently allocated to Cedar Rapids, Pratt said.