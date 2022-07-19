48-year-old kayaker drowns in North Platte River

TORRINGTON — Authorities recovered the body of a missing kayaker early Monday from the North Platte River.

An identity of the victim has not been released, except a report that she is a 48-year-old woman.

Authorities received a report of a missing kayaker Sunday shortly after 6 p.m., according to information released by the Goshen County Sheriff’s Department.

A caller reported to Torrington Central Dispatch that a woman had entered the North Platte River to retrieve a boat and had not been seen again.

Members of the Goshen County Sheriff’s Office, Torrington Fire Department and Goshen County Search and Rescue were looking for the female until about 10 p.m. A plan was formed to return in the early morning hours Monday to recover the woman’s body. Members of the Goshen County Search and Rescue were on the scene all night.

Members of the Goshen County Sheriff’s Office, Torrington Fire Department, Torrington EMS, Goshen County Coroner’s Office and Goshen Irrigation District arrived at about 7 a.m. Monday, and the woman’s body was recovered at about 8:50 a.m.

Other agencies, such as Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Department, were also called out Sunday evening to assist.