$6.8 million pledged for Catholic elementary school in Grand Island

Supporters of a new Catholic elementary school in Grand Island say they’re delighted with the progress of the campaign so far.

More than $6.8 million in pledges has been received, and supporters are just beginning the public portion of the campaign.

The campaign, called “Grounded in Faith — Building Our Future,” was launched Wednesday night at an event at Riverside Golf Course that was attended by more than 200 people.

The goal of the campaign is $11 million. Grand Island Central Catholic needs $9 million to build the school, which will serve pre-kindergartners through fifth grade. Organizers hope to designate $2 million to the Bishop Golka Legacy Fund, ensuring that the school will continue to operate for decades.

A campaign video shown at the event included comments from future students of the elementary school “to a group of people who have been supporters of this process since the beginning,” Central Catholic Principal Jordan Engle said Thursday.

Organizers are “really, really pleased with where we are in this process right now,” Engle said.

Pledges raised so far are the result of private requests for funding. “We’ve yet to go out and ask the public for their support as well,” he said.

As they talk to people, officials find that support for a Catholic elementary school is not temporary, Engle said.

“It is support that is deep and meaningful from the community — from people who have been Central Catholic supporters for a long time and those who just want to see something happen in Grand Island that’s going to help the future of our community,” Engle said.

A Catholic elementary school will help the city by having an “additional choice of education and having something that’s going to attract young families back to Grand Island, when the option of a Catholic elementary school is there,” he said.

The elementary school will be built on the northwest side of the current building.

The school’s cafeteria will be remodeled as part of the project.

Grand Island Central Catholic currently educates students in sixth through 12th grades.

“I am overjoyed with the reaction we’re receiving,” Jolene Wojcik, the executive director of the Central Catholic Development Foundation, said in a press release. “For years, benefactors told us Grand Island needs a Catholic elementary school to complement our current curriculum. We heard them, and after much discernment and prayer, we eagerly took on the project. Now our donors are responding with their gifts, showing a willingness to support the project.”

Officials decided to go ahead with the project in early February, Engle said.