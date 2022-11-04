65-year-old Omaha woman killed in crash on U.S. 75 north of Auburn

An Omaha woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 75 north of Auburn, the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Just before 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said, a 911 call came in about a crash involving two vehicles on the highway between 735th and 736th roads.
Investigators determined that a southbound vehicle driven by Anne Reynolds, 65, crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Sarah Wiltse, 33, of Nebraska City.
Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene. A 30-year-old passenger in her vehicle and Wiltse were taken to the Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn for treatment of their injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the sheriff's office said.
Auburn is about 65 miles south of Omaha.
