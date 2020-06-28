7 new Iowa measures set to go into effect

Drafted, debated, passed by lawmakers and signed by the governor in just 10 days, House File 2647 bans law enforcement officers from using choke holds unless an officer feels his or her life is threatened, bars agencies from hiring officers previously fired for misconduct or excess use of force, requires training on de-escalation techniques and anti-bias, and allows the state attorney general to investigate an officer’s conduct when his or her actions resulted in an individual’s death.

“What makes this historical is we are righting a historical wrong,” Ako Abdul-Samad, a black man and state lawmaker from Des Moines, said as legislators discussed the proposal on June 11. “I’m saying to you today, my beloved brothers and sisters, and I mean all of you, not only are you a part of history, you are rectifying history. And that is something that you can tell your babies, your grandchildren, so they can tell this story from now on what we did in Iowa.”

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

The state’s top elections official will require permission from legislative leaders before mailing absentee ballot request forms to voters during a public health emergency.