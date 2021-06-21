80-year-old Lincoln man arrested after shooting 78-year-old wife in head, police say

An 80-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested after police say he shot his wife in the head on Sunday morning, leaving the 78-year-old in critical condition at an area hospital.
Lincoln Police Department Officer Erin Spilker said the man, John Kotopka, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony after the shooting at around 8 a.m. Sunday.
The arrest came after officers responded to a call from a man who said he was awakened by a gunshot in his family's house near 18th and Dakota streets, where he found his mother, Janet Kotopka, in their living room with a gunshot wound, Spilker said.
The man lived at the house with his parents.
Janet Kotopka was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remained in critical condition Monday morning. Spilker said interviews led to John Kotopka's arrest.
Spilker said the gun used in the shooting was recovered from the home, which was processed for evidence by crime scene technicians. John Kotopka was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Aaron Kowalk
|Date Missing:
|06-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|209
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
AARON is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 209 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jacihen Williams
|Date Missing:
|06-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|153
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACIHEN is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 153 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Sara G Smith
|Date Missing:
|06-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blue
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
SARA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Blue hair and Brown eyes.
Jajuan Carter
|Date Missing:
|06-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|124
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
JAJUAN is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 124 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Joseph Walatka
|Date Missing:
|06-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
JOSEPH is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Harley Edwards
|Date Missing:
|06-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
HARLEY is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Aliyssa Teresa Collins
|Date Missing:
|06-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALIYSSA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nova M Moore
|Date Missing:
|06-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|1
|Current Age:
|1
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|2'01
|Weight:
|30
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
NOVA is a 1 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 2'01" tall and weighed 30 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elijah A Garner
|Date Missing:
|06-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIJAH is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Rebecca Tut
|Date Missing:
|06-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
REBECCA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Isabella Violet Beatty
|Date Missing:
|06-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
ISABELLA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ashley Ramirez
|Date Missing:
|06-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ASHLEY is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Black eyes.
Gabriella Lussier Espinosa
|Date Missing:
|06-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
GABRIELLA is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Minerva L Al Burki
|Date Missing:
|06-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MINERVA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Raven Nicole Martens
|Date Missing:
|06-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RAVEN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Jamarr Howard
|Date Missing:
|06-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMARR is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Brenda Elaine Lambert
|Date Missing:
|05-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|52
|Current Age:
|52
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRENDA is a 52 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.