Ron Schoolen would never describe himself as a creature of luxury.

But the 84-year-old Andalusia man looked comfortable in his robe Thursday morning as he walked onto the front deck of his house overlooking Illinois Route 92 and the Mississippi River. Under the robe was a pair of shorts, white socks and house slippers.

He carried binoculars. Mary, his wife of 63 years, followed with his traditional mug of hot decaffeinated coffee. He was ready to spend a little quality time, watching the swollen river change.

"I like to sit on the deck here and talk, especially when the river starts to rise," Ron said. "The flooding is a part of nature, and I like to watch what it brings.

"I can sit here all day and watch the geese fly in and the carp start to breed in the shallows. You don't see that so up close when the river is just normal and on the other side of the road."

To get to the house Ron and Mary have lived in for 22 years, visitors need a truck, a wake board or tall boots to cross the growing lake that covers part of their driveway.

"Don't get me wrong: I have lived on this river for most of my life, so I know the destruction it can bring," Ron said. "I feel terrible for my neighbors and all the businesses and people on both sides of this river who have to deal with floods like these.

"I know I'm very fortunate that we live in this house up on this hill. But when the river floods and they close down (Route) 92 out there — like I expect they will sometime later today — I make sure to take the time to watch."

Mary asked if Ron remembered 2019 and the strange scene they witnessed. He smiled at the memory.

"So, it was right before the road out there had to be closed," he said. "It was a Sunday morning and we were sitting here and along comes this really nice sports car. It parked by our mailbox out there and a man dressed for golf got out.

"He was wearing nice pants and a golf shirt and one of those golf hats. He gets out and goes to edge of our yard there and kneels down, and he cups his hands and he takes a drink of the water — right out of the floodwater. Then he turns to the river and raises his arms and bows down."

Mary laughed and Ron shook his head.

"You see a lot of things living by a river," Ron said. "You see a lot of things when the floods come. But I have never, ever seen anything like that."

Shooting carp

A traveler driving west on 92 from Andalusia may have been taken aback by the sight of a lone man, dressed in brown hunting camo, holding a compound bow and scanning a large pond of floodwater.

Steve Rusk had no intention of taking a drink of the water, though.

"I'm here for the carp," the 50-year-old said. "When the water rises and comes up in the yards, the carp come over and breed in the shallows. Watch, you can see them."

As if summoned by Rusk's words, the fins of a large fish emerged from the shallows and shook violently before submerging.

"I live in Edgington, but I've lived around here my whole life, and every time it floods like this, I've taken my bow and hunted the carp. Any other time, you have to have a boat," he said. "But when it's like this, you just have to be patient. The traffic doesn't bother them, but they can see you, so you have to wait until they get close enough."

A man in a Subaru pulled over near Rusk and asked, "Are you going to shoot some of the buffalo (fish), too?"

"I will," replied Rusk. "If I see any, but it's mainly been carp."

After the man pulled away, Rusk said that all a person needs to hunt carp in the shallows is a fishing license.

"My daughter and I spent a lot of time together hunting carp," he said. "Hanna, of course, she's 18 now, but when she was younger, we set her up with a great bow and a line. That was always a really nice time, getting out here with Hanna."

He offered a brief smile after mentioning his daughter.

"It's just for fun, and it doesn't hurt anything," he said. "The carp, they're an invasive species and it's good to take them out. Hanna and I always had a lot of fun hunting these fish."

'The river's a little like time'

The Schoolens' front deck is less than a mile from the spot where Rusk waited for the carp to get close. Ron had a fish tale of his own.

"I think it was in 2019.The water got so high, the grandkids came over and fished right from under this deck," he said. "That was a time, a great time with those kids. They had the neighbor kids came over and my grandkids' friends came over, and the whole family was here and they just fished all day."

Ron and Mary shared a laugh.

"I was born in what we used to call 'downtown Andalusia,' " Ron said. "The house where I lived, I could pull back the curtain in my room and look at the river. I watched. Some days the water was choppy; some days calm. Some days high, some days low.

"The river got to be my neighbor. I'm 84 years old now and most of my friends, the people I've always known, are dead, or moved on somewhere. The river's still here. So when it rises up and floods, I make sure to come out here and watch it. Time passes so quickly. The river's a little like time. Things change quickly. You have to pay attention."