'A chaotic scene' — TikTok trend prompted brief, violent eruption at Roca Berry Farm, sheriff says
Two teenage girls were assaulted after fights broke out at Roca Berry Farm Saturday night and treated at a local hospital, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. 

Sheriff Terry Wagner described the incident as "kind of a chaotic scene" that came with "several disturbances" between 10:50 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday involving a crowd of dozens of teens, largely ages 13 and 14.  

The incident played out amid the opening weekend at the family-oriented pumpkin patch and haunted house about 10 miles south of Lincoln.

Wagner said the fight seemed to be prompted by TikTok, the video-sharing social media platform that in the last few weeks has inspired teens across the country  and in Lincoln  to perform so-called "devious licks" by vandalizing school bathrooms and stealing school property. Police responded 31 times last week to Lincoln's six public high schools, often on reports of vandalism, assault or larceny, dispatch records show. 

The sheriff dispelled rumors that a stabbing occurred amid the chaos on Saturday night. Videos of the incident at Roca Berry Farm that have emerged on social media are being collected as evidence.

"There's no evidence that there was a stabbing, at all, on Saturday night," Wagner said.

He said the farm's operators are taking steps to strengthen security. 

Wagner said the sheriff's office monitors social media sites as a means of crime prevention, but deputies "didn't get wind" of the incident at Roca Berry Farm before it happened. 

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker compared the incident to the spat of fights between teenage girls reported at the Lancaster County Super Fair last month, which prompted fair organizers to require those who couldn't drive to be accompanied by adults.

Operators at Roca Berry Farm had taken similar steps by Monday morning. A message posted on the farm's website warns that anyone younger than 17 must be accompanied by a guardian of 21 or older.

"Admission into the farm will be denied if these stipulations are not met," the website says. "DO NOT drop off your kids with no supervision." 

Lancaster County law enforcement logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

