'A chaotic scene' — TikTok trend prompted brief, violent eruption at Roca Berry Farm, sheriff says

The sheriff dispelled rumors that a stabbing occurred amid the chaos on Saturday night. Videos of the incident at Roca Berry Farm that have emerged on social media are being collected as evidence.

"There's no evidence that there was a stabbing, at all, on Saturday night," Wagner said.

He said the farm's operators are taking steps to strengthen security.

Wagner said the sheriff's office monitors social media sites as a means of crime prevention, but deputies "didn't get wind" of the incident at Roca Berry Farm before it happened.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker compared the incident to the spat of fights between teenage girls reported at the Lancaster County Super Fair last month, which prompted fair organizers to require those who couldn't drive to be accompanied by adults.

Operators at Roca Berry Farm had taken similar steps by Monday morning. A message posted on the farm's website warns that anyone younger than 17 must be accompanied by a guardian of 21 or older.