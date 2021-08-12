A generation later, people find heaven at Iowa's Field of Dreams

That field, which will also will be surrounded by corn, is separated from the movie diamond at the Field of Dreams Movie Site by a path.

The major-league field is visible from the movie site and farmstead but is not open to the public. Major League Baseball provides 24-7 security to keep curiosity seekers at a distance.

There are, however, a growing number of things to see and do at the Field of Dreams Movie Site, which sits on a 197-acre farm just under four miles northeast of Dyersville, Iowa.

“The Field of Dreams is about baseball, but it is about so much more than that,’’ said Tom Mietzel, CEO of Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams site. “It’s family, friends, the people you connect with in your life. The story now is as relevant as it was when the movie premiered.’’

That was a generation ago and Mietzel’s organization is working on different ways for people to interact with the movie’s setting.

While no admission is charged to visit the Field of Dreams, donations to assist with ongoing upkeep are suggested.