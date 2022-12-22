A glance at the Nebraska recruits who got away during Early Signing Day

New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule produced a good haul for his first recruiting class on Wednesday, and it’s possible he adds a few more between now and the February signing class.

But a few guys who didn’t land in NU’s boat would have looked good in a Husker uniform. That’s the case in every cycle, and it’s the case in 2023 as we have our annual look at the recruits who got away from the Big Red.

Not that Rhule could have done much about any of the following players who signed elsewhere. Most were long committed or, in the case of two Husker decommits, leaning away from Nebraska for months. None of this — especially the quartet of star Midwestern quarterbacks who didn’t pick NU — is on Rhule’s tab.

The list is just a reminder: Even as Nebraska has a geographically harder time than other schools when it comes to recruiting a top-shelf class, there are players the former Husker staff either ignored, mishandled or simply didn’t connect with over the last cycle.

It starts with the quarterback spot. What a mess Nebraska’s former staff created there.

Gretna quarterback Zane Flores, Pierre (S.D.) Riggs quarterback Lincoln Kienholz and Maize (Kan.) quarterback Avery Johnson and Ankeny (Iowa) quarterback JJ Kohl: These four committed to Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Kansas State and Iowa State, and while NU’s former staff probably only could have landed one, they didn’t adequately recruit any of these Midwestern guys. Instead, once Scott Frost moved on from his previous offensive staff and hired Mark Whipple, he allowed Whipple to bring his preferred quarterback, William “Pop” Watson from Massachusetts. Frost was fired. Whipple was too. And Watson flipped to Virginia Tech. So, in a bumper crop year for Midwestern QBs, NU didn’t land any of them. Of the quartet, Flores stings the most — Nebraska’s old staff gave him a cold shoulder and the new staff wasn’t going to shake Flores from the Cowboys — while Kohl, at 6-foot-7, 230 pounds, is the most interesting prospect. He attended a 7-on-7 camp in 2021 and got a lot of attention from then-quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, but the contact seemed to wane once Verduzco was fired.

The Kansas City (Mo.) linemen: This includes a whole bunch of dudes, including Lee’s Summit North tackle Cayden Green (Oklahoma), Raytown tackle Logan Reichert (Oklahoma), Platte City edge rusher Chandavian Bradley (Tennessee) and North Kansas City linemen Adepoju Adebawore (Oklahoma) and Edric Hill (Alabama). NU’s old staff made more inroads with Green and Reichert than the others, and Nebraska’s probably not going to own the city the way OU does. But the Huskers have grabbed guys like Maliek Collins, Carlos Davis and Khalil Davis in the last decade. All are in the pros. NU can pick its spots in KC going forward.

Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer: Not much Rhule could do here, with Brahmer building a deep relationship with Iowa State’s coaching staff after NU fired Scott Frost. He made a strong impression on Brahmer’s family, but ISU had already sold Brahmer on its vision for him. NU lost out on a big, athletic pass catcher who can be an in-line or flexed-out tight end. Brahmer is one of two in-state players signed by Iowa State.

Iowa Western defensive linemen Anterrio Thompson and Quientrail Jamison-Travis: The junior college national champion produces one Power Five prospect after another — and they almost never go to Nebraska. Thompson (Iowa) and Jamison-Travis (Auburn) will provide good depth at their respective schools, and perhaps NU’s new staff wasn’t that interested in adding a JUCO player. But the Huskers are closer to IWCC than any other P5 program, and they don’t benefit from that. Why?

Derby (Kan.) running back Dylan Edwards: A spectacular high school career — more than 7,000 all-purpose yards, 102 total touchdowns — will land at Colorado with Deion Sanders. Don’t be surprised if Edwards, who looks like a clone of K-State running back Deuce Vaughn, plays against NU. The Huskers’ old staff pursued Edwards heavily with the old staff — Edwards is close with Nebraska signee Jaidyn Doss — but Edwards initially chose Kansas State. Then Notre Dame. Now CU.

Aurora (Colo.) Regis linebacker Hayden Moore: A Nebraska commit who dropped the Huskers late in the process, seemed disinterested in building much of a relationship with the new staff, and flipped to Michigan just before Signing Day. Moore’s three-star rating belies a lot of production at Regis, which produces Power Five football players regularly.

