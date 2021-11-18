'A hole in our heart' — Palmyra teacher killed in hunting accident 'was the glue' in large, loving family

Kade Reiman is being remembered as someone who lived fully and with a “fierce love” for others.

The gregarious second-grade teacher, protective big brother and coach died Saturday in a hunting accident at the age of 23.

Kevin and Deb Reiman of Weeping Water said their oldest child was the quintessential big brother, looking after and protecting their large family.

Kade is survived by his three biological siblings, Allyson, Maddie and Weston; five adopted siblings, Dakota, Denise, Skylar, Riley and Rianna; and three foster siblings. Additional survivors include grandparents Tom and Dorothy Rivett of Brownville, and Donald and Linda Reiman of Virginia, Nebraska.

“He was the glue,” his father said. “We feel a hole in our heart that can’t be filled.”

Kevin Reiman described his son as a “protector” of others and recalled how, as a first grader, Kade helped his little sister, Ally, adjust to kindergarten. Kade would walk his frightened sister into the school building, then into her class and all the way to her desk each morning. She’d get a parting hug before he went to his own class.

“That kind of epitomized how he lived,” his father said, adding that Kade had a “fierce love” for his siblings, especially younger brother Weston.

Growing up with foster siblings helped Kade understand others and prepared him for teaching, his father said. Both of his parents are educators.

“He understood the pain and trauma of these kids leaving the home they knew and getting thrown into something new,” he said. “He had a knack for making connections with kids.”

As protective as Kade was, he also had a wild streak, his mother said.

“He was our wild one,” Deb Reiman said. “I can’t tell you how many amazing photos and videos we have of him living his best young life. He just lived and loved.”

Kade Reiman excelled in sports and played football, basketball and baseball and ran track in high school.

A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he was a loyal Husker fan and eternally optimistic, confident with each new game the team would score a win, his dad said.

He was in his first year of teaching second grade at Bennet Elementary School and had already made an impression on his students and others at the school, said Michael Hart, superintendent of OR-1, the district that includes Palmyra and Bennet. He helped coach football and basketball at Palmyra High School and was planning to help coach track.

“He was an outstanding young man,” Hart said. “He was really purposeful in making positive connections with our kids and staff, our families and the athletes he was around. He was only in our district a short time, but he was a bright light. When he walked into a room, people were genuinely glad to see him.”

The vigil service will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Lincoln, 1940 S. 77th St. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0