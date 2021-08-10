Abandoned, alone and defiant to the end: The stunning downfall of Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo wasn't just facing an impeachment vote in the Assembly in the coming weeks for the sexual harassment allegations, but also allegations that he may have used state resources for the controversial $5.1 million book deal he signed last year to write about Covid-19, the undercounting of nursing home residents who died from Covid-19 and revelations that he fast-tracked Covid-19 tests for friends and family members last year, going so far as to dispatch troopers to their homes to pick up the tests and rush them to a state lab in Albany.

The impeachment process will become moot, Assembly leaders said Monday, if Cuomo resigns. The state Senate, though, can still move to ban him from ever holding elected office again in New York State.

Cuomo and his former partner, celebrity lifestyle cook Sandra Lee, had previously broken up their long relationship. Cuomo had been married to Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, for 15 years. They had three children before their bitter divorce in 2005.

Rise to power

A 1979 graduate of Fordham University, Cuomo was an adviser to his father when he was governor until his defeat at the hands of George Pataki in 1994. Andrew Cuomo earned a reputation as the “bad cop” of his father’s time in office.