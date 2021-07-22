Abby Finkenauer to run for Iowa US Senate

Former state legislator Ashley Hinson returned the northeastern Iowa 1st District to Republican control when she defeated Finkenauer in the 2020 election.

“But they don't get to stop people from stepping up from Iowa for Iowa,” Finkenauer said. “It's why I ran for Congress in the first place. And it's why I'm running for the United States Senate.

“We are Iowans who actually care about each other … and have respect for your neighbors (and) don't think you're better than anybody else no matter what you do or where you go. Those are the values that I ran on. Those are the values that I'll be talking about all across the state and they're the values that I believe Iowans have and want to see in Washington,” Finkenauer continued.

“I’m going do everything I can to make sure that they know I'm somebody who's going to do the work and not just tweet out whatever seems to be the hot topic of the week.”

Finkenauer joins two more Democrats who want their party’s Senate nomination in the statewide race — Manning farmer and cattleman and former county Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer and Glenn Hurst of Minden. Muhlbauer has been actively campaigning since spring.

Grassley’s plans