Abortions in Iowa up, access down as critical policy rulings loom

The future of abortion services in Iowa is uncertain, with a potential amendment to the state constitution and a looming key case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Those pending outcomes have the potential to dramatically impact to what extent abortion remains legal in Iowa and around the country. And those monumental cases come as access to abortions has become rare in Iowa, even as the number of abortions here has increased.

“It’s very clear across the country reproductive freedom is under attack,” said Jamie Burch Elliott, director of public affairs at Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa. “Abortion access is being limited.”

Only nine medical facilities in Iowa provided abortions in 2017 — a 33% decline from three years earlier — and 93% of Iowa counties had no such facility, according to a recent study from the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit research and policy organization that advocates for sexual and reproductive health and rights. More than half of Iowa women lived in the counties with no medical facility that provided abortions, the institute said.