The ACLU of Iowa is demanding that three Iowa cities repeal their panhandling ordinances, saying the measures are unconstitutional violations of free speech.
The organization said Tuesday it sent letters to the cities of Des Moines, Grimes and Council Bluffs objecting to their ordinances.
The City of Bettendorf, which passed its own ordinance regulating panhandling three years ago, did not get a letter. But ACLU officials said the absence of a complaint doesn't mean a city's ordinance necessarily passes constitutional muster.
"These cities identified today represent only an initial review of some of Iowa’s largest cities," said Rita Bettis Austen, the legal director for ACLU of Iowa.
The ACLU's action Tuesday is part of a coordinated campaign targeting 240 ordinances in 12 states. Critics of panhandling bans say they not only violate free speech but criminalize poverty.
"Punishing homeless people with fines, fees and arrests simply for asking for help will only prolong their homelessness," said Maria Foscarinis, executive director at the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty, which is part of the campaign. "Housing and services are the only true solutions to homelessness in our communities."
The City of Bettendorf passed an ordinance in 2015 that prohibits people from soliciting within 100 feet of a controlled intersection, or on a median or the shoulder of a road. The measure also requires panhandlers to get a license, which is valid for six months.
No fee is charged for the license, but violators are subject to penalties.
Some panhandlers at the time said the new rules would hurt them financially. But Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said Tuesday the city was trying to keep solicitors and motorists safe. He noted that exits along Interstate-74 have been popular spots for soliciting.
"Our ordinance was a public safety concern," he said. He also said he city took into account free speech concerns when drafting the measure.
Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn said Tuesday he believes there's been one arrest since the ordinance was passed.
The ACLU of Iowa did not offer an opinion about Bettendorf's ordinance. But officials with the organization said ordinances should not require people to get a license based on the content of their speech, such as asking for money.
"We encourage all Iowa cities to take a close look at their ordinances to make sure they don’t have bans or permit requirements on panhandling or solicitation." Bettis Austen said.
The ACLU said that since a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, there have been more than two dozen panhandling ordinances found to be unconstitutional.
It's not clear what will happen if the three cities that did receive letters from the ACLU of Iowa don't comply with the demand that they repeal their ordinances. An ACLU spokesperson, Veronica Lorson Fowler, said litigation is a tool at its disposal but that the organization does not discuss its legal strategy.
A city official from Grimes said it would discuss the ACLU letter with its legal counsel, according to the Des Moines Register.