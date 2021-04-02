After fatal Wednesday night shooting in Mason City, police issue arrest warrant for suspect

Arguing, loud bangs, screaming, and a bloodied man who appeared to be dead. Then sirens.
That's how Mason City residents described a Wednesday night incident near the intersection of Third Street Northwest and North Jefferson Avenue.
At 10:26 p.m. on March 31, officers responded to a shooting in the area of 3rd Street NW and North Jefferson Avenue, a press release from the Mason City Police Department stated.
"The initial call was that one person had been shot. Officers responding on scene confirmed this and one person was transported to MercyOne North Iowa by the Mason City Fire Department," the release said.
The victim later died as a result of their injuries. The victim's identity is currently being withheld, pending the notification of family.
Witness accounts appear to align with one another and paint a vivid picture of the scene that night.
One witness anonymously recalled to the Globe Gazette looking out of their window after they heard yelling, and seeing a person in a vehicle and a man standing on the sidewalk. Within seconds, a series of loud bangs prompted them to take cover.
"When I first heard the shots, I fell to the ground," the witness said. "I thought my house was getting shot. It really scared me."
Next, the witness said they heard someone screaming that a person had been shot.
"I went outside and saw the guy lying there bleeding," the witness said. "I yelled to them that I had just called 911, but the man was already dead."
Additional anonymous neighbors concurred, saying they'd also heard several loud bangs, with one neighbor attesting to also seeing a body lying on the sidewalk. That person heard what was thought to be someone yelling information about the man's condition to someone else.
"The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist with the homicide investigation," the release continued. "As a result, an arrest warrant for Murder in the First Degree, a class A felony, has been issued for Benjamin B. Gonzalez, age 38, of Mason City. Gonzalez should be considered armed and dangerous."
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636. If you have information about Gonzalez’s whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
Stay tuned to updates from the Globe Gazette as this story continues to develop.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette