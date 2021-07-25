After months of declines, COVID cases in Iowa on the rise again

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Public health officials generally say roughly 70% of a population needs to be vaccinated in order to stop the spread of a virus like COVID-19. According to the most recent White House state report on COVID-19, 60.9% of Iowans 18 years or older are fully vaccinated and 64.6% have received at least one shot. (Some versions of the vaccine require two shots in order to be fully vaccinated.)

“We look at about 70% for community immunity,” Davis said, adding that roughly 64% of Polk County residents are vaccinated. “So we still have a little ways to go.”

The emergence of the COVID-19 Delta variant has added to public health officials’ consternation. The new variant appears to be even more transmissible than the original virus, and appears to be having a greater impact on young people, health and medical officials say.

“With the rise in prevalence of the Delta variant, we are urging all Iowans to get vaccinated for COVID- 19 as soon as possible,” Ekstrand said. “Since the beginning of the vaccine campaign, our goal has always been to get as many Iowans vaccinated as quickly as possible. Vaccines continue to be a critical tool for preventing the spread of this virus and keeping all Iowans safe and healthy. We will continue to message about the importance of getting vaccinated for COVID-19 for the foreseeable future.”