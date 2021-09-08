After one arrest in six years, UNL police aim to empower sexual assault survivors

Still, Fehringer isn't sure that the department's arrest rate in sexual assault investigations — 2.3% since September 2015 — is a deterrent for sexual assault survivors weighing whether to make a report.

"I hope not," Fehringer said, noting the variety of reasons an investigation might end before an arrest is made. "We, again, respect victim survivors, so we don't dictate how long or if they want to be involved in the process.

"We just do the best that we can along the way. If it's all the way to the end, and at the end of the day we can say, 'We've done every step that we can take along this,' and we make an arrest or we can't — I think we have to live with that, unfortunately."

One obstacle Fehringer pointed to is the differing burdens of proof placed on police, who can arrest a suspect with probable cause, and prosecutors, who must prove a crime occurred beyond a reasonable doubt.

"If they don't make an arrest or the case is not referred to us, we'll never see it," Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said. "I don't know how many of those have been referred to us. ... Those are difficult cases, but there are a lot of difficult cases that we charge, including sexual assault."