Alcohol delivery bill heads to Iowa governor

DES MOINES — Legislation changing Iowa law to allow third-party delivery of alcohol products is on its way to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk.
Members of the Iowa Senate voted 39-7 Wednesday to approve House File 766, which will allow businesses holding a liquor license to contract with third-party delivery services, such as Uber or DoorDash, to deliver alcoholic beverages to customers.
The bill included language to give the holder of liquor licenses — the bars, restaurants or grocery stores selling alcohol — some immunity from wrongdoing by the third-party delivery service.
The bill removes a requirement that deliveries of liquor, wine or beer be made in a vehicle owned, leased or under the control of the holder of an alcohol license or permit.
HOOVER LIBRARY TAX CREDIT
Also Wednesday, senators voted 46-0 to approve a tax credit to help raise funds for the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch.
House File 588, which is headed to the governor, would create a Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum tax credit to allow donors to claim a 25 percent deduction on their Iowa income taxes.
The credit would be capped at $5 million, creating a 4-to-1 match to fund a $20 million renovation of the library and museum in West Branch, where the 31st president grew up.
Sen. Tim Goodwin, R-Burlington, noted the Hoover site has gone 28 years without renovations — the longest of any of the presidential libraries.
The museum hopes to use the tax credit to expand its donor network, backers said, noting it was a one-time request and will sunset after three years.
Elected president in 1928, Hoover received 87 honorary degrees from American and European institutions, was made an honorary citizen of 24 European cities and received nearly 500 medals, awards and honors.
Hoover is revered for his humanitarian efforts to feed millions of Europeans after World War I. As president, he was blamed for policies that failed to address the Great Depression.
LOTTERY SECURITY
Senators voted 46-0 to send the governor legislation that increases security around the Iowa Lottery.
House File 429 would create a Class D felony for a retailer knowingly or intentionally passing a lottery ticket to enable a winner to avoid an offset obligation, such as child support or unpaid taxes.
LEBO CONFIRMED
The Senate voted 35-11 to confirm Ann Lebo as Reynolds’ choice to direct the Iowa Department of Education.
Gubernatorial appointments must receive an affirmative two-thirds majority vote of the 50-member chamber, or at least 34 senators, to be confirmed. Republicans currently hold a 32-18 edge in the Senate with one GOP senator on military leave.
Democrats joining Republicans in voting yes on Lebo’s confirmation were Sens. Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids, Zach Wahls of Corvalville, Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City, Pam Jochum of Dubuque, Amanda Ragan of Mason City and Herman Quirmbach of Ames.
Senators voted 46-0 to confirm 66 of the governor’s nominations to various posts in state government, including Major Gen. Benjamin Corell as adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard and Gregory Samorajski as chief executive officer of the Iowa Public Employment Retirement System (IPERS).
Earlier in the day, members of four Senate committees advanced nearly 90 of Reynolds’ appointments for various state boards and commissions to the Senate calendar for individual or “en bloc” confirmation votes yet this session.
Among the notable appointees who received committee action on their nominations were Matt Strawn as chief executive officer for the Iowa Lottery Authority, former legislator Geri Huser as the chair and member of the Iowa Utilities Board, Doug Ommen as Iowa insurance commissioner and Jeffrey Plagge as state banking superintendent.
The list also includes four members of the Iowa Board of Parole, three members of the state Board of Corrections and four appointees to the state Civil Rights Commission.
Due to COVID-19 and other delaying factors, senators agreed to extend the confirmation period beyond the normal April 15 deadline.