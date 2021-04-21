Alcohol delivery bill heads to Iowa governor

LEBO CONFIRMED

The Senate voted 35-11 to confirm Ann Lebo as Reynolds’ choice to direct the Iowa Department of Education.

Gubernatorial appointments must receive an affirmative two-thirds majority vote of the 50-member chamber, or at least 34 senators, to be confirmed. Republicans currently hold a 32-18 edge in the Senate with one GOP senator on military leave.

Democrats joining Republicans in voting yes on Lebo’s confirmation were Sens. Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids, Zach Wahls of Corvalville, Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City, Pam Jochum of Dubuque, Amanda Ragan of Mason City and Herman Quirmbach of Ames.

Senators voted 46-0 to confirm 66 of the governor’s nominations to various posts in state government, including Major Gen. Benjamin Corell as adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard and Gregory Samorajski as chief executive officer of the Iowa Public Employment Retirement System (IPERS).

Earlier in the day, members of four Senate committees advanced nearly 90 of Reynolds’ appointments for various state boards and commissions to the Senate calendar for individual or “en bloc” confirmation votes yet this session.