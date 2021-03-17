All Iowans will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5, Reynolds says

JOHNSTON -- All Iowans should be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday.

Reynolds said so long as the federal government fulfills its projected allotment of vaccine doses to Iowa in the meantime, the state will open eligibility for the vaccine to all Iowans.

“Getting vaccinated is the most important thing that each of us can do to ensure that our state’s recovery from COVID-19 is both strong and sustainable. We all want life to bet back to normal,” Reynolds said Wednesday during her weekly news conference at Iowa PBS studios.

Reynolds said widespread vaccination is the key to Iowa businesses rebounding, in-person graduation ceremonies being held, full attendance at churches, and families reuniting.

“All these things are possible, and soon. But like everything else over this past year, it will depend on all of us doing our part for the greater good,” Reynolds said, encouraging all Iowans to pledge to get vaccinated and encourage their family, friends and co-workers to do the same.

Iowans who will become eligible on April 5 should not yet attempt to schedule a vaccination appointment. Reynolds said she will provide another update next week after another conference call with federal officials.