Amazon announces plans to bring more than 1,000 jobs to Davenport

The report by the Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of labor unions representing more than 4 million workers, states rate of workplace injuries at Amazon is nearly two times that of other non-Amazon warehouses and storage facilities.

In Illinois, multiple warehouses have injury rates even higher than the national rate, Illinois News Connection reported.

More than 40% of 996 Amazon workers who responded to an online survey conducted by Strategic Organizing Center in February reported pain or injury from their job that required them to miss work — as well as nearly half of delivery drivers. And more than 80% of workers said their pain or injury was related to production pressure or speed.

"The company has very, very demanding workloads and schedules and discipline systems for the people who work in its warehouses," Eric Frumin, director of health and safety with the Strategic Organizing Center, told Illinois News Connection.

Amazon announced in May it was rolling out a new safety and injury-prevention program, piloted since 2019, to all Amazon operations sites in the U.S. before year-end as part of a $300 million investment in worker safety.

Company aims to cut recordable workplace injury and illness rates by 50% by 2025.