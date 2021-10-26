Ambushed hunter kept his composure after grizzly mauling

LOVELL — Jeremy Dickson is known for his calm demeanor. Wife Carmen says he’s even analytical in his thought processes. Even after being mauled by a grizzly bear.
Dickson was one of a party of four hunting, fittingly, on Grizzly Ridge near Wapiti on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 2, when the bear came out of nowhere and attacked. He and his hunting partner killed the attacking bear, but only after the bear tore his thumb from his left hand.
But Dickson kept his composure, called for help and rode out to an awaiting air ambulance — almost as if it was no big deal.
Before the attack, it was a typical hunting morning for the experienced hunter and guide.
A 1995 graduate of Lovell High School who is well familiar with the Northwest Wyoming backcountry, Dickson wasn’t guiding that day. He was just hunting with friends. The group had shot an elk the day before, and Dickson knew to be wary in the area of the previous day’s kill.
Dickson said he almost always sees grizzlies when he hunts along the North Fork of the Shoshone River — just not that close.
He and his hunting partner, a man named John, were even scanning for bears while hunting elk — just in case. It was just after dawn, around 7:30 a.m., and the foursome was hunting north of U.S. 14 just west of Wapiti about five miles up Grizzly Ridge.
People are also reading…
“We’d left camp and were sitting on top of a hill,” Dickson said. “They were a ways away, probably a mile or a mile and a half. One of the other guys had shot an elk (the day before), and before we took off down there we told him, ‘Remember where that elk was down there, and pay attention for the bears.’ We knew there’d be one somewhere. (We knew to) pay attention, because we thought there’d be one around.”
Dickson and his partner walked off the hill from where they dismounted the horses, looking for elk.
“We walked probably 200 yards, roughly, and we stopped to look at the elk to make sure they were still there,” he said. “I pulled my glasses out (binoculars), and we were looking at ‘em. When we stopped, that’s when the bear came over the top of the ridge. We were probably 15 or 20 yards off the top of the ridge on the west side.
“She came over the top from the east side of the ridge about 15 to 20 yards away from us. We were looking at the elk, and she came from behind us. And when she got about three or four yards away from us, that’s when she started making some noise. It’s kind of crazy. It actually sounded like a pig, kind of a squeal, not as high (pitched), but that’s what it reminded me of, a pig.”
By then it was too late.
“That’s when she tackled me. I turned around, and she hit me from the side. I never even got all the way turned around,” Dickson said. The experienced hunter always carries a 10mm handgun in a holster across his chest, but before he could reach it, the bear knocked him down.
“When I fell down, my left arm came up, and that’s when she got a hold of my hand,” Dickson said. “I was on my right side with my left side up. The guy that was with me, when that bear was on top, that’s when he shot that bear. He was probably only 20 yards behind me.”
Fortunately, his friend’s aim was true, and he hit the grizzly with a .300 Winchester Magnum just behind the shoulder. The wounded bear then turned on John, which gave Dickson the time to get up, get his pistol out and shoot the bear with the 10mm. The bear dropped, and a couple more shots from the rifle made sure the bear was dead.
It was all over in less than two minutes.
About that time, Dickson realized his hand was severely injured, his left thumb essentially hanging by skin, having been torn from its socket.
“It was just hanging there,” he said, noting that, in the adrenaline rush, he didn’t even notice he was injured.
“I knew something was wrong, but we never looked at it,” Dickson said.
Asked what stands out from that frantic few minutes, he replied, “I don’t know. Nothing. It is what it is, and now we’ve gotta figure out what to do from here.”
“The way Jeremy’s brain works, he’s an assessor of the situation,” Carmen jumped in. “I can only imagine that, in that moment, he’s like, ‘OK, the bear is dead. Now we need to first aid it (the hand).’ And he knows first aid, so he went through the first aid process. And that’s where his brain was at. OK, that situation is handled. Now we need to handle this situation.”
“I never even got any pictures,” Dickson said. “I never took any pictures of my hand. We never took any pictures of the bear. Nothin’. I don’t have any pictures.”
“That’s really how his brain works,” Carmen said. “This is the situation. We need to handle this.”
The hunters radioed their comrades atop the ridge.
“I told ‘em we got hit by a grizzly bear, and you need to bring the horses off the hill down to us so we don’t have to walk up there,” Dickson said.
Dickson and his partner tied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and covered the hand with a wool sock to keep it clean. The horses were brought, and the hunters rode to camp, then down the trail to the parking area near the North Fork Highway, where a helicopter was waiting.
“There were no broken bones,” Dickson said matter-of-factly. “(The bear) just pulled it off. I picked it back up and put it back on, I mean, held it up there, and we just tied a tourniquet around it to stop the bleeding. We pulled the wool sock over it basically like a glove to keep it from getting dirty.”
Walking to the top of the hill from where the grizzly attacked, Dickson called 911 to get a medical helicopter and was told it would be two or three hours, the closest available life flight having to come from Riverton. So after the horses were brought, he and two others rode down to the trailhead and met the chopper there.
“I didn’t have any shock or anything until I was almost to Billings in the helicopter,” he said. “That’s when my hand started to hurt a little bit.”
On the way to the trailhead, Jeremy was able to contact Carmen, and that’s where his Dickson sense of humor kicked in.
“Jeremy called me to tell me what’s going on, and then he called me when he was on his way out again, to let me know things are OK,” Carmen said. “At that point I’m trying to assess the situation in my brain from here. I’m like, ‘He’s telling me it’s just his thumb. What does that mean?’ “So finally I ask him, ‘So what does that mean, that it’s just your thumb?’ And he says to me, ‘Let’s just say it’s along for the ride.’ And that’s all I get, and I’m like, ‘You’re an idiot.’ And I told him that. Really? That’s what you tell your wife at home?” she said with a laugh.
One of the many miracles that took place that day, the Dicksons said, was that the on-call surgeon at the Billings Clinic, Dr. Barry Smith, is an orthopedic hand surgeon with experience with bear attacks. Smith performed the surgery, which apparently went well.
“When the surgeon came out and was telling me about it, he just said to pay attention that it doesn’t go white or cold. Those were the two things,” Carmen said. “So it’s not white, and it’s not cold. So we’re taking that as positive.”
Dickson is already back at work at the Simplot fertilizer plant in Powell. He spent just two nights in the hospital, coming home on Monday, Oct. 4, and he returned to work on Thursday, Oct. 7.
Asked how the thumb feels now, Dickson said it mostly feels normal but burns a little bit. Fortunately, he’s right-handed.
Until Dickson sees the doctor again, he won’t know what kind of use he’ll have with the thumb. On the day of the surgery, the couple was told there was an equal chance of losing the thumb or keeping it.
“He said, ‘Don’t get attached to it, but it could stay,’” Carmen said. “He has a sense of humor like my husband.”
Looking back at that day, Dickson said he believes the hunting party did everything they could.
“You’re always going to have ‘what ifs.’ What if I did this? What if I did that?” he said. “He followed all the rules he’s supposed to follow,” Carmen said. “He wasn’t by himself, he had his gun on him. He knew good first aid. He did everything he was supposed to. Sometimes things just happen, but when you’re doing everything you’re supposed to do, even bad situations don’t have to be terrible.
“Had he been unprepared or didn’t follow the safety rules that you should as a hunter, it could have been much, much worse. For me, that’s the big thing. He did what he was supposed to.”
Dickson said when investigating the incident, the Game and Fish found tracks from the bear on the other side of the hill, indicating that she had been following the hunters for a distance, “basically hunting us for a ways,” he said, adding, “It was on the other side of the hill. What are you going to do? You can’t see.”
Dickson pointed out that, with bears likely to be in the area, he and his partner had been careful to look for bears that morning, even turning to “glass” the area around them.
He added the bear could not have been seen by the other two hunters with the horses atop the ridge, the bear coming out of a different drainage to attack.
“I don’t think anybody could have seen it from anywhere, except for right there,” he said. “When we walked off that hill, we stopped for just a minute and glassed on that side of that drainage. It’s just a big burn down through there. We glassed that burn and never saw her... Instead, she came from behind us.”
The sow’s two cubs, less than a year old, were later euthanized because they were unlikely to survive the winter on their own.
So many things added up in the family’s favor, Carmen said: Finding cell service, being able to ride out, the first aid being effective, the hand not bleeding bad, the pain not being bad, the horses not acting up on the way down, a hand surgeon being on call. She said the series of events adding up in Jeremy’s favor was a miracle.
One thing that helped the Game and Fish investigate the incident was that Dickson had his hunting companion video the entire scene while awaiting the horses, and that helped the duo prove their story.
It could have been much worse, the Dickson said, and they are counting their blessings, knowing that, in many cases, things turn out much worse.
Dickson said he’s had no nightmares or flashbacks since the attack. He even has maintained his sense of humor about the incident.
“Yesterday, he calls me, and he says, ‘Do you know what’s really going to suck if I lose my thumb? I’ll only be able to hitchhike one way,’” Carmen said, shaking her head and noting that her husband finds the healing hand “uncomfortable.”
It seems like Jeremy Dickson is certainly moving forward with life and will no doubt soon be hunting again.
What you need to know to stay safe in bear country
Bear behavior
Although sometimes portrayed in the media as voracious predators, grizzly bears are normally reclusive creatures. Grizzly bears are intelligent, curious, and have excellent memory, particularly regarding where food sources are located.
They have good eyesight and excellent senses of hearing and smell. Grizzly bears are active during the day and night, but will often alter their habits to avoid humans in areas of high human use.
In the heat of the day, grizzly bears will rest in day beds in dense vegetation, including willows, alders, dense forest, and tall grass. Most grizzly bears spend their time alone except when breeding or raising cubs.
Grizzly bears often live to be around 20 to 25 years of age Mating occurs from May through July with a peak in mid-June. Female grizzlies begin bearing young at 3 to 8 years of age, and litter size varies from one to four cubs, with an average litter of two.
Grizzly bears are opportunistic omnivores. In Washington and Idaho, a typical grizzly bear diet is less than 10% fish or meat, and much of the meat is carrion from winter-killed deer and elk. In areas where animal matter is less available, grasses, roots, bulbs, tubers, and fungi are important parts of the grizzly diet.
Grizzly bears visit wetlands in the spring for succulent plants that are easy to digest and are high in nutrients. Summer foods include thistle, cow parsnip, mushrooms, roots, spawning fish, wild berries, and insects (including clusters of adult moths at high-elevations). Fall foods include berries very important, plants, and ants.
During years when there are shortages of natural food sources, conflicts between humans and grizzly bears are more frequent, resulting in higher numbers of human- caused grizzly bear mortalities due to defense of life or property, and management removals of nuisance bears.
A bear’s body language can help reveal its mood. Bears may stand on their hind legs or approach to get a better view, but these actions are not necessarily signs of aggression. In general, bears show agitation by swaying their heads, huffing, popping their jaws, blowing and snorting, or clacking their teeth. Lowered head and laid-back ears also indicate aggression.
Bear Identification: Black Bear or Grizzly?
Black Bear
Color varies from blond to black.
No distinctive shoulder hump.
Rump is higher than front shoulders.
Face profile is straight.
Ears are taller and less rounded than grizzly ears.
Front claws are 1-2 inches long and curved to facilitate climbing.
Grizzly Bear
Color varies from blond to black.
Distinctive shoulder hump.
Rump is lower than shoulder hump.
Face profile appears dished in.
Ears are short and rounded.
Front claws are 2-4 inches long, depending on the amount of digging the bear does, and are slightly curved. Claw marks are usually visible in tracks.
Color and size can be misleading and should not be used as identifying features. Take a bear ID test.
If you encounter a bear
Make certain you have bear pepper spray at the ready and know how to use it.
Always maintain a safe distance from bears.
Stay calm.
Immediately pick up small children and stay in a group.
Behave in a non-threatening manner.
Speak softly.
Do NOT make eye contact.
Throw a backpack or other object (like a hat or gloves) on the ground as you move away to distract the animal's attention.
Slowly back away, if possible. Keep a distance of at least 100 yards.
Do not run from a bear. Running may trigger a natural predator-prey attack response and a grizzly can easily outrun the world's fastest human.
Don't climb a tree unless you are sure you can get at least 10' from the ground before the bear reaches you. Many experts recommend against climbing trees in most situations.
Do not attempt to frighten away or haze a grizzly bear that is near or feeding on a carcass.
If a grizzly bear charges your first option is to remain standing and direct your pepper spray at the charging bear. The bear may "bluff charge" or run past you. As a last resort, either curl up in a ball or lie face down (flat). Leave your pack on to provide protection, cover your neck and head with your arms and hands. Do not attempt to look at the bear until you are sure it's gone.
If a black or grizzly bear attacks, and if you have a firearm and know how to use it safely and effectively, Montana law allows you to kill a bear to defend yourself, another person or a domestic dog. If you do kill a bear in self defense you must report it to FWP within 72 hours.
If you are armed, using a weapon on a grizzly bear does not guarantee your safety. Wounding a grizzly bear will put you and others in danger.
If a grizzly bear attacks during the day, most experts recommend either curling up in a ball or laying face down (flat). Use your hands and arms to protect the back of your neck and face, and keep your backpack on for added protection. Do not move or make noise until you are sure the bear has left the area.
If a black or grizzly bear attacks at night while you're in a tent, fight back aggressively with whatever you have available to use as a defensive weapon or deterrent. The bear may be seeking food rather than trying to neutralize a threat, so fight back to show the bear you are dangerous.
Report all encounters to your local authorities. Your report can prevent someone else from being hurt.
Bear Spray
Bear spray is a good last line of defense, but it is not a substitute for vigilance and following appropriate bear avoidance safety techniques. Bear spray is intended to create a wide barrier between you and the bear, so the spray can affect the bear’s eyes, nose, throat, and lungs. Spray when a bear is no less than 25 feet away. Point the canister slightly downwards and spray in 2 to 3 second bursts in the direction of the bear with a slight side-to-side motion. This distributes an expanding cloud of spray that the bear must pass through before it gets close to you. Spray additional bursts if the bear continues toward you. Continue spraying until the bear either breaks off its charge or is going to make contact. Bear spray has been shown to reduce the length and severity of serious physical attacks when used properly. Bear spray should not be used as a preventative measure: never spray your backpack, tent or person with bear spray.
Hunting in bear country
It is illegal to hunt grizzly bears in most of the country. Learn how to identify the difference between grizzly and black bears. Be absolutely sure of your target. If in doubt, do not shoot.
When hunting in grizzly country, carry bear spray. Keep the spray within reach, and be familiar with the firing mechanism. Hunters are the group of recreationalists most vulnerable to grizzly bear attacks. Grizzlies are attracted to freshly-killed game. If you hunt in grizzly bear country take extra precautions such as never hunting alone, and having bear spray always at the ready in a belt or chest holster.
Leave detailed plans with someone, and check-in periodically.
Field dress and remove your kill from the field immediately. The longer a carcass remains lying on the ground, hung near hunting camp, or in the back of a truck, the more likely it is to attract a bear.
If you must leave a carcass in the field, hang it so the lowest part of the carcass is at least 10 feet off the ground and 300 feet away from recreation/camping/sleeping sites.
If a grizzly bear is at the kill site, do not attempt to frighten away or haze a grizzly that does not leave a carcass! Leave it to the bear and leave the scene.
If you see no sign of a bear when returning to the site, approach the carcass slowly. Yell repeatedly, and make noise to frighten away any bear you didn’t see!
Learn how to tell black bears and grizzly bears apart. Take a bear ID test.
Hiking or horse packing in bear country
Talk or sing songs as you walk – especially in dense brush where visibility is limited, near running water or when the wind is in your face. Your voice will help bears to identify you as human.
Hike in a group and during daylight hours.
Be aware. Learn about and watch for bear sign. Overturned rocks or broken-up, rotten logs can be a sign that a bear has been foraging for grubs or insects. Claw marks on trees, five-toed tracks in the dirt or snow, berries on the ground, plant root diggings or fur on the bark of trees are all signs that a bear has been in the area. If you see fresh bear sign, leave the area immediately.
Stay away from abundant food sources and dead animals – bears may be foraging in the area or protecting a carcass.
Keep dogs on a leash and under control. Dogs may be helpful in detecting bears, but they may also fight with them or lead them back to you.
Avoid wearing scented cosmetics and hair products.
Carry bear spray.
Dealing with food waste and garbage
Never leave garbage unattended, unless it is properly stored.
Do not bury your garbage. Garbage should be deposited in bear-resistant garbage cans or stored in your vehicle until it can be dumped.
If you are unable to store garbage in a bear-resistant container, hang garbage in the same way as your food.
Remember: “pack it in, pack it out”. This includes ALL garbage (including biodegradable items such as fruit peels).
Storing food in bear country
Do not forget: when hanging your food and garbage you’ll need 100 feet of strong nylon accessory cord (1/8 inch minimum) and a carabiner to attach bags to cord.
Never leave food items unattended unless it is properly stored. Food items include all edibles (even in sealed packaging), drinks, coolers (even when empty), and pet food (even fishing bait).
DO NOT bring food, drinks, or odorous non-food items into your tent. This includes toothpaste, perfume, deodorant, chocolate, candy and wrappers. Store in a bear safe container, or hang with your food items. Always seal food and other items with odors in plastic sealable bags inside of bear cannisters or hanging sacks or packs.
Avoid canned foods with strong odors such as tuna. Wash cans after eating.
All food items should be placed in bear-resistant food storage containers (where available) or stored in your vehicle’s trunk or your truck cab. Bear-resistant containers are constructed of a securable, solid non-pliable material capable of withstanding force from a bear. Visit www.igbconline.org to learn about certified bear-resistant containers.
When you are not able to keep food stored in bear-resistant containers, hang your food. Place food inside several layers of sealed plastic bags and a stuff-sac (‘bear bags’ or waterproof ‘dry-bags’ can be purchased for this use) and hang the bags at least 15 off the ground between two trees that are 20 feet apart. Some campgrounds provide communal bear wires for this purpose.
If two trees are not available, sling your bags at least 15 feet from the ground over the branch of one tree so that the bags hang at least 5 feet out from the tree trunk and hang 5 feet below the branch.
Remember to hang pots, utensils, cosmetics, toiletries and any other odorous items with your food and garbage.
Bear-resistant food containers (BRFCs) can be borrowed from some National Park and Forest Service offices.
Setting up camp in bear country
If camping in National Parks, camp in established campsites and follow park guidelines. Most Parks require proper food and waste storage inside established “Bear Boxes” or have established “Bear Wires” for hanging food. In a pinch and in the absence of these permanent storage solutions, carry a bear keg.
Be aware of your surroundings – look at them from a bear’s perspective. Investigate your site for bear sign before setting up camp and then establish a clean camp free of odors
Avoid camping near bear food sources such as berries. Never camp near an animal carcass, garbage or bear sign such as tracks, scat or tree scratchings.
Avoid camping next to trails or streams, as bears and other wildlife use these as travel routes.
Remember the 100 yard rule: locate your cook area and food cache at least 100 yards downwind from your tent when not in established campgrounds.
Pitch tents in a line or a semicircle facing your cooking areas. You will be more likely to spot a bear that wanders into your camp and the bear will have a clear escape route.
Bear country cooking
NEVER cook or eat in your tent – the tent will smell of food and may attract bears. Avoid cooking greasy, odorous foods.
Locate your cook area and hang your food at least 100 yards downwind from your tent.
Remove the clothing you wore while cooking before going to sleep. Store these clothes in your vehicle or with your food and garbage.
Wash all dishes immediately after eating. Dump water at least 100 yards from your campsite.