Amendment declaring no right to abortion sent to full Iowa House

He also cited the dissenting opinion of two justices who suggested the decision might lay the groundwork for late-term and taxpayer-funded abortion in Iowa.

That’s a “disingenuous argument used to stir up fear and confusion,” Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City, said. “It is not real.”

However, Holt said seven states permit abortion “anytime for any reason, even after the day of the baby’s birth.”

“Who’s fooling whom when 11 states ... have already seen their partial-birth abortion bans stripped down by radical courts, a horrific procedure that very few Iowans and very few Americans support,” he said. “Who’s fooling whom when the taxpayers in 14 states ... have been required to fund elective abortions.”

Bohannan warned that if voters approved the amendment it would not merely limit the right to an abortion but “eliminate the state constitutional right altogether,” she said.

If the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, she added, “there would be no right to abortion under any circumstances. The state legislature would be free to ban abortion altogether.”