An 1887 time capsule was placed under the Lee statue in Richmond. Virginia governor says he will remove it.

The General Assembly this year awarded $1 million to create a plan to reimagine Monument Avenue. The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the city of Richmond will lead the planning effort, and a concept is due Sept. 1, 2022. The state said it won’t remove the pedestal until after the VMFA has completed its project.

Though Northam announced plans to remove the capsule and replace it with a new one, it’s unclear if the pedestal will remain in the long term. The state intends to remove the statue as soon as it is allowed if it prevails in court but leave the base, which last summer was covered in graffiti with messages against police and racism.

Some local residents believe the base of the statue is worth keeping because of the role the monument played in 2020, when it was the hub for racial injustice protests following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

“The Lee pedestal has really taken new meaning and new significance,” Brumfield said. “It probably should be left there without the statue on top.”

***

Lee’s statue isn’t the only one with a time capsule beneath it, Brumfield said. The bases for the statues of Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis and Matthew Fontaine Maury have them, too.