'An urgent to-do': Nebraska officials roll out campaign to bolster child vaccination efforts

Nebraska continued to rank among the nation's hot spots for COVID last week, with cases and hospitalizations both rising again.
Health and education officials from across the state are looking to give Nebraska's effort to vaccinate children a shot in the arm amid vaccine hesitancy and misinformation with a new campaign unveiled Tuesday.
The Max the Vax campaign developed by Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha and the Nebraska Department of Education will provide families with online vaccination resources and info straight from doctors.
Parents can find vaccine locations and information about the vaccine in multiple languages at
maxthevaxne.org. The campaign is being funded through a $500,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Education.
More than 100 doctors and health care providers across Nebraska signed a statement of support to maximize COVID vaccination rates for children and teens, said Children's Hospital President and CEO Chanda Chacón.
Nearly 83,000 children and teens ages 5-19 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Dec. 1, which officials say is a good start. But the work is far from over, they say, especially amid growing concerns about the omicron variant.
"It remains an urgent to-do for those who are eligible for the vaccine," Chacón said.
Vaccination rates are especially lagging in Nebraska's rural and underserved urban communities, officials said. While that's a national trend, Nebraska remains behind other states in getting shots into arms.
"We're not at the head of the pack," said Sharon Stoolman, pediatrician at Children's Hospital. "We have a lot of room for growth, and so this is an important collaboration because we have some misinformation hurdles to get over to make sure that people feel safe and comfortable giving their children the vaccine."
There's simply not enough information yet to determine how the emergence of omicron will affect children, health officials said, but delta showed that children are not immune from COVID's impact.
"We're caring for children in the hospital every day, from birth until teenagers. And some of them spend an incredible amount of time and are incredibly sick," Stoolman said.
"And so many people would say, 'Is the vaccine necessary for children?' And the answer is, from my heart as a mom and my brain as a scientist and a pediatrician, the answer is 'yes.'"
The federal Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to emergency use authorization of a vaccine for children ages 5-11 last month. Since then, 12.5% of children in that age group have been vaccinated in Lancaster County.
State education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said recent state test scores and research have demonstrated that kids who miss school -- even for as little as four days -- are affected academically.
"Keeping our students healthy and in schools is just the most important thing we can right now," he said.
Asked whether mandating the vaccine for students is on the table, Blomstedt said that's ultimately up to state Department of Health and Human Services to decide.
There is precedent for requiring students to get vaccines for diseases like measles and rubella, which is a "really important part of the function of schools," he said.
"Our real push right now is to make sure that folks understand the value of the vaccine," Blomstedt said. "And whether or not there's a mandate that comes later, I think that will be kind of done in the right process to make sure that would be appropriate."
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Nebraska
As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Dec. 3 had reached 785,932 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 48.8 million COVID-19 cases,
according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Dec. 2, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#50. Sherman County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (1,127 fully vaccinated)
--- 34.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (515 fully vaccinated)
--- 31.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (4 total deaths)
--- 18.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,295 (429 total cases)
--- 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Greeley County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (888 fully vaccinated)
--- 34.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (352 fully vaccinated)
--- 34.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (2 total deaths)
--- 48.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,818 (302 total cases)
--- 20.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Harlan County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (1,285 fully vaccinated)
--- 34.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (583 fully vaccinated)
--- 29.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 59 (2 total deaths)
--- 64.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,497 (321 total cases)
--- 41.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Wayne County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.3% (3,593 fully vaccinated)
--- 33.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (898 fully vaccinated)
--- 36.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 85 (8 total deaths)
--- 48.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,417 (1,353 total cases)
--- 10.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Cedar County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (3,244 fully vaccinated)
--- 33.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.0% (1,276 fully vaccinated)
--- 23.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (10 total deaths)
--- 27.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,592 (1,058 total cases)
--- 22.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Polk County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (2,016 fully vaccinated)
--- 32.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (782 fully vaccinated)
--- 29.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (11 total deaths)
--- 28.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,267 (848 total cases)
--- 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Adams County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (12,201 fully vaccinated)
--- 32.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (3,857 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (55 total deaths)
--- 6.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,332 (4,495 total cases)
--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Pixabay
#43. Clay County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (2,425 fully vaccinated)
--- 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.8% (961 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (14 total deaths)
--- 37.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,056 (1,058 total cases)
--- 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Holt County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (3,953 fully vaccinated)
--- 31.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.8% (1,456 fully vaccinated)
--- 26.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (16 total deaths)
--- 3.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,334 (1,443 total cases)
--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Howard County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (2,564 fully vaccinated)
--- 31.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.8% (1,002 fully vaccinated)
--- 20.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (14 total deaths)
--- 32.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,475 (804 total cases)
--- 22.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Cheyenne County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (3,562 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (1,409 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (19 total deaths)
--- 29.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,128 (1,437 total cases)
--- 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Dixon County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (2,260 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (696 fully vaccinated)
--- 33.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (11 total deaths)
--- 18.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,064 (849 total cases)
--- 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Gage County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (8,633 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.3% (3,197 fully vaccinated)
--- 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (31 total deaths)
--- 12.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,472 (2,683 total cases)
--- 22.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Merrick County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (3,113 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.5% (1,166 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (14 total deaths)
--- 10.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,538 (1,205 total cases)
--- 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Hooker County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (274 fully vaccinated)
--- 30.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.7% (147 fully vaccinated)
--- 22.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (3 total deaths)
--- 168.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,783 (94 total cases)
--- 14.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Furnas County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (1,894 fully vaccinated)
--- 29.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.8% (815 fully vaccinated)
--- 23.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (5 total deaths)
--- 34.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,745 (783 total cases)
--- 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Pawnee County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.4% (1,082 fully vaccinated)
--- 28.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.5% (491 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (2 total deaths)
--- 53.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,711 (306 total cases)
--- 27.5% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Colfax County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (4,490 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.5% (1,089 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (23 total deaths)
--- 31.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,116 (1,940 total cases)
--- 12.1% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Hamilton County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (3,914 fully vaccinated)
--- 27.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.6% (1,382 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (19 total deaths)
--- 24.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,723 (1,466 total cases)
--- 2.7% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Madison County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (14,817 fully vaccinated)
--- 26.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.8% (4,431 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (50 total deaths)
--- 13.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,938 (6,647 total cases)
--- 17.2% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Platte County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (14,258 fully vaccinated)
--- 26.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (3,955 fully vaccinated)
--- 25.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 179 (60 total deaths)
--- 9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,768 (5,947 total cases)
--- 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Garden County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (791 fully vaccinated)
--- 25.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.4% (380 fully vaccinated)
--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 0 (0 total deaths)
--- 100.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,664 (251 total cases)
--- 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Kearney County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (2,832 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.4% (893 fully vaccinated)
--- 22.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 92 (6 total deaths)
--- 43.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,226 (924 total cases)
--- 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Hall County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (26,793 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.9% (6,290 fully vaccinated)
--- 24.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (109 total deaths)
--- 8.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,557 (10,772 total cases)
--- 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Brad Mellema // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Dawson County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (10,361 fully vaccinated)
--- 23.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (2,217 fully vaccinated)
--- 39.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (33 total deaths)
--- 14.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,410 (4,108 total cases)
--- 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Thayer County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (2,222 fully vaccinated)
--- 23.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.9% (983 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (8 total deaths)
--- 2.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,411 (771 total cases)
--- 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Knox County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (3,825 fully vaccinated)
--- 20.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 64.6% (1,366 fully vaccinated)
--- 28.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (12 total deaths)
--- 12.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,630 (1,219 total cases)
--- 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Nemaha County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (3,222 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.6% (1,087 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (16 total deaths)
--- 39.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,816 (1,033 total cases)
--- 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Boone County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (2,412 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.0% (949 fully vaccinated)
--- 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 77 (4 total deaths)
--- 53.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,678 (814 total cases)
--- 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Seward County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (8,030 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.8% (2,665 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (36 total deaths)
--- 26.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,065 (2,431 total cases)
--- 12.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Nuckolls County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (1,939 fully vaccinated)
--- 19.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.2% (883 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 289 (12 total deaths)
--- 76.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,659 (691 total cases)
--- 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Butler County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (3,775 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.7% (1,361 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (11 total deaths)
--- 16.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,093 (1,290 total cases)
--- 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ali Eminov // Flickr
#18. Saline County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (6,732 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 81.6% (1,785 fully vaccinated)
--- 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 42 (6 total deaths)
--- 74.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,855 (2,682 total cases)
--- 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Richardson County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (3,752 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.1% (1,470 fully vaccinated)
--- 16.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (19 total deaths)
--- 47.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,833 (1,088 total cases)
--- 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Saunders County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (10,326 fully vaccinated)
--- 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.9% (3,097 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (23 total deaths)
--- 34.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,410 (3,541 total cases)
--- 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Dodge County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (17,823 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.1% (5,185 fully vaccinated)
--- 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (76 total deaths)
--- 26.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,638 (6,815 total cases)
--- 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Cuming County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (4,318 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (1,326 fully vaccinated)
--- 25.4% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (14 total deaths)
--- 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,691 (1,388 total cases)
--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#13. York County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (6,694 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.1% (2,263 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (17 total deaths)
--- 24.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,634 (2,549 total cases)
--- 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Fillmore County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (2,701 fully vaccinated)
--- 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 84.6% (1,069 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (10 total deaths)
--- 11.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,713 (749 total cases)
--- 15.1% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
The Crumpled Pamphlet // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Johnson County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (2,562 fully vaccinated)
--- 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.1% (734 fully vaccinated)
--- 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (9 total deaths)
--- 7.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,652 (743 total cases)
--- 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Jefferson County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (3,610 fully vaccinated)
--- 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.9% (1,447 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 28 (2 total deaths)
--- 82.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,369 (942 total cases)
--- 17.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Washington County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (10,659 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.7% (3,196 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (30 total deaths)
--- 11.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,984 (3,106 total cases)
--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Otoe County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (8,234 fully vaccinated)
--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.9% (2,626 fully vaccinated)
--- 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 100 (16 total deaths)
--- 39.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,058 (2,251 total cases)
--- 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Workman // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Burt County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (3,476 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.9% (1,319 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.6% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (13 total deaths)
--- 22.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,089 (910 total cases)
--- 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Cass County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (14,304 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.5% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.5% (4,113 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.7% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (20 total deaths)
--- 53.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,954 (3,925 total cases)
--- 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
David Wilson // Flickr
#5. Sarpy County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.0% (108,594 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.5% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 92.0% (20,853 fully vaccinated)
--- 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (174 total deaths)
--- 43.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,690 (31,243 total cases)
--- 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Dakota County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (11,699 fully vaccinated)
--- 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.7% (2,499 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.1% lower vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (65 total deaths)
--- 98.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,798 (4,966 total cases)
--- 53.5% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Douglas County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (340,438 fully vaccinated)
--- 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 90.3% (69,344 fully vaccinated)
--- 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (821 total deaths)
--- 12.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,497 (94,250 total cases)
--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#2. Thurston County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (4,423 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 94.5% (807 fully vaccinated)
--- 5.2% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (16 total deaths)
--- 34.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,545 (1,123 total cases)
--- 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Lancaster County
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (195,747 fully vaccinated)
--- 6.2% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 93.6% (42,956 fully vaccinated)
--- 4.2% higher vaccination rate than Nebraska
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 68 (216 total deaths)
--- 58.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Nebraska
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,577 (46,513 total cases)
--- 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Nebraska
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
