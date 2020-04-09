Annual Loess Hills Prairie seminar canceled due to COVID-19

ONAWA, Iowa -- The 44th Annual Loess Hills Prairie Seminar: Exploring the Hills in 20/20 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The seminar had been scheduled for May 29-31 at the Loess Hills Wildlife Area in Castana, Iowa, with other events taking place in Onawa.
Contact program coordinator Andrea Porter at (712) 433-2400 with any questions or concerns.
