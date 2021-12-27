Annual Passport Program links natives and newcomers to Nebraska's hidden gems

Bob Marshall grew up in Nebraska and has lived here for nearly his entire life.

But at age 68, he still hasn't seen all of his home state. The Nebraska Passport program is helping him get there.

Marshall and his wife have participated in the program for four years, seeing and learning more about Nebraska at each turn.

“We are lifelong Nebraskans, and there are just a lot of interesting things, places and people in our state," Marshall said. "The more passport sites that we’ve visited in the state, the more enthralled we were in our great state and all the things that are in it."

The Nebraska Passport program, organized by Nebraska Tourism, connects natives and newcomers to the Cornhusker State with hidden gems from border to border. Each year, 70 stops are selected, from state parks to museums, restaurants, stores and more.

Participants can visit a handful of stops, or they can set out to collect stamps from every location.

In 2021, that meant stopping at Michelle's Scrumptious Bakery in Juniata (anyone like cakesicles?), the Montz Motorcycle Museum in Tecumseh and Shelmadine Print Shop in Alliance.

“It’s really great because you can participate as much as you like or as much as you are able and still get a good variety of places to go to," said Madison Johnson, program coordinator. "It’s not just museums or restaurants, there’s a great variety."

The program runs from May 1 to Sept. 20 each year, with stops in larger cities such as Lincoln and Omaha, and plenty in rural Nebraskan towns like Arnold and Dwight.

The stops vary each year and are chosen through an application process. In 2021, the program received over 300 applications from Nebraska businesses to be included on the list.

“The program highlights a lot of different places across Nebraska, including some really wonderful small businesses and tourist attractions," Johnson said.

Marshall and his wife, who are both from small towns in Nebraska and now live in Lincoln, have found many new attractions around Lincoln through the program, but they enjoy traveling to rural communities the best.

“We’ve always had respect for smaller towns and communities in Nebraska and what a great challenge it is to keep small towns vibrant and growing. We are really proud of our small-town heritage," Marshall said.

As participants collect stamps from the various stops, they become eligible for prizes. With 10 stamps, they receive a $5 lottery coupon. At 25 stamps, they earn a calendar. As they move up to 50 stamps, they qualify for a canvas tote bag. And all who complete their passports with 70 stamps receive a t-shirt, picnic blanket and an additional $45 in lottery coupons.

For the Chung family, the prizes add a sense of excitement and competition.

Amanda Chung, 36, participates in the program with her husband and three children, often competing against her parents to hit prize thresholds the fastest.

While the prizes are fun to earn, Chung said, the real excitement comes from taking her young children to new parts of the state.

“We have pretty little kids so it’s a really good vacation for families. It’s really cool to go to some of those further places, but it’s still not too far from home," Chung said.

The Nebraska Passport program first started in 2009, and has continued to gain in popularity. In 2019, the program had just over 900 participants visit all 70 stops. This year, there were more than 1,300 people who completed their passports.

The program also helps local businesses gain customers. Passport stops in 2021 received about 3,000 additional visitors between May and September, according to Johnson.

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

