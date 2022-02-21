Anonymous reports on the rise with new Nebraska school safety hotline

It can be hard for a student to share concerning information with school officials without classmates finding out “who told.”

That reality has inspired a growing number of school districts to turn to Safe2Help Nebraska, a reporting system created through a partnership between Boys Town National Hospital and the Nebraska Department of Education. It offers students, staff and community members a way to anonymously report concerning behavior around the clock.

Since it was made available last fall to every Nebraska school district that chooses to use it, the number of districts relying on Safe2Help has increased, as has the number of tips coming into the service.

Students often don’t feel like they can share details about others who are struggling, especially in a smaller school district, said Jolene Palmer, the state’s school safety and security director.

“The saying ‘snitches get stitches’ holds true many times,” she said.

Safe2Help Nebraska began as a pilot program in Douglas County in January 2020, but expanded statewide in September through LB322, introduced by Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg.

Palmer said anonymity is one of the hotline’s greatest assets — school districts can’t even find out who reports a tip.

“No one sees (a student) walk out of a principal’s office after sharing information like this,” Palmer said. “The only way a student becomes known is if they choose to tell somebody.”

Anyone can report behavior through Safe2Help online, by phone or mobile app. About 70% of reports come through the app or online.

Trained Boys Town crisis counselors receive the tip reports and immediately gather as much information as they can, said Diana Schmidt, Safe2Help manager.

A person can submit a tip report under more than 40 diverse event types, including assault, eating disorders, suicide and school threats.

Reports about suicide are the most common, followed by bullying and drugs. Schmidt said child-abuse tips have also been increasing.

The hotline has topped more than 1,000 total reports since January 2020, including 10 tip reports about planned school attacks.

Schmidt said that if the report includes a life safety emergency, counselors will collaborate with law enforcement to dispatch help to the person of concern.

School districts are also contacted with every tip report, no matter its content. If it’s an emergency, the district usually has a threat-assessment team made up of school officials who respond “within minutes” along with law enforcement.

Chad Denker, superintendent of David City Public Schools, said it was a simple process to create a threat-assessment team after the district decided last fall to start using Safe2Help. The team includes himself, an assistant high school principal, school counselors and a Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The team has received about eight reports since the hotline was implemented before Thanksgiving. Denker said he was nervous at first that some students were going to submit prank reports, but every tip the district has received thus far warranted attention.

Schmidt said schools will notify Boys Town if they need help communicating with the student or coordinating outside services. Boys Town’s team of nearly 20 crisis counselors — who rotate in shifts — are trained to assess a situation and determine next steps.

“If we can secure safety without law enforcement, then that is a savings to the law enforcement resources,” Schmidt said. “If we have to send law enforcement for an active rescue, we will.”

Schmidt said the majority of tip reports “are students concerned about their friend.” But teachers and community members have also used the hotline.

About 23% of Nebraska’s school districts are enrolled so far, Schmidt said. The program is optional, and districts that have their own established hotline don’t have to switch.

Lincoln Public Schools encourages staff, students and family to report any concerning behavior through a "Safe to Say" link on the district's website.

Bennington Public Schools has been using the hotline since it began as a pilot program. Superintendent Terry Haack said before the district got involved, it didn’t have a way for people to report concerns anonymously.

The district has received 56 tip reports since the school year began. Haack said when the district first starting using Safe2Help at Bennington Middle School, some students called in curious about the program. But the hotline has received a steady flow of credible reports since its first month.

“We didn’t think as a small school we would need something like this,” he said. “I do think it has helped families and individuals from something that could be very harmful and sometimes fatal.”

Safe2Help is currently in 17 states. It’s costing Nebraska about $810,000 a year, Palmer said. The hotline is funded for three years, and the Nebraska Legislature will reassess LB322 for funding in 2024.

Since September, the number of tip reports to the hotline has increased each month, Schmidt said. In January, the hotline’s call volume skyrocketed 94% over December.

Palmer said she’s heard some Nebraska school administrators have apprehension about using Safe2Help because they think their districts could be labeled as “a bad school” if they receive too many reports.

“It’s a badge of honor for a school to have large numbers of reports (because) the school has done a phenomenal job of teaching students what to report,” Palmer said.

Denker encouraged every Nebraska school to get involved, saying he was “as skeptical as anyone, but now I’m one of their biggest advocates.”

“Schools are reluctant to add one more thing to their plate, but this hasn’t added anything to our workload, it’s actually alleviated it,” Denker said. “We thought, ‘Why would we not become involved with this even if it prevented one tragedy?’"

