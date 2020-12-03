Any state tax cuts may have to wait till after pandemic, governor says

“While the pandemic cut our discussion short on those and other tax reforms, I want you to do know they’ve just been delayed, not forgotten,” Reynolds told the taxpayers association Thursday.

“I hope you know that we’re going to continue to look at tax cuts. Everything is on table,” she said. “We want to really try to be as bold as we can but be very fiscally responsible in doing that and being able to fund the priorities that we believe are important to Iowans.”

Reynolds said her approach to guiding Iowa through the pandemic, balancing lives and livelihoods, enabled about 80 percent of the state’s economy to keep operating during an 11-week coronavirus-induced emergency shutdown.

She said $490 million of the $1.25 billion in federal stimulus money Iowa received was used to pay unemployment benefits, thereby preventing a $400 million tax increase on Iowa businesses to replenish the unemployment trust fund “at a time when they can’t afford it.”

“When the pandemic hit, Iowa was fortunate to start from a position of strength, which it really did allow us to absorb a good part of that economic woe,” Reynolds said. “We’re not facing massive budget shortfalls like many of the other states are facing,” Reynolds said.