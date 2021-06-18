App State grad goes viral for Waffle House overnighter. Reporter loses bet, eats lots of breakfast.

And he tweeted a hard-learned lesson: Cold waffles are harder to eat. Way harder, like "4 million times harder." (Also, "Wagon Wheel" was playing, which he likened to purgatory.)

And he tweeted about the Waffle House workers, including one who told him about being shot in the chest.

About 14 hours in, he tweeted that Miley Cyrus' "The Climb" was playing, giving him the strength he needed to slowly put waffles No. 8 and No. 9 into his system.

Around 7 a.m., he walked out of his Waffle House, a free man with an upset tummy.

"The sun is rising, it's a new day and I'm never eating waffles again...," he tweeted.

In a brief interview, Sanderlin said Friday afternoon he had no idea he was going viral until a friend texted him.

"He said I was getting lots of retweets, and I was like, 'ah geez,'" he said. "I guess you feel like you can't let the internet down."

Sanderlin said he was "totally surprised the internet cares this much about what I did." The Washington Post and New York Times are writing about his exploits, and he's written a first-person account for The Clarion-Ledger.

He's glad that he brought some joy to masses.