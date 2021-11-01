Appointed York County attorney sues county supervisors to block his removal

A legal battle is brewing in York County between two unlikely parties: the county attorney and the Board of Commissioners.

Last week, the skirmish landed in Lincoln before the U.S. District Court, where John Lyons is asking a judge to block the board from taking any further action to remove him as the county's legal counsel and top law enforcement officer.

"This case is brought to stop a county government from improperly removing a county officer outside of the procedure set forth in Nebraska law," his attorney, Dave Lopez, said in the complaint against board members Daniel Grotz, Kurt Bulgrin, Bill Bamesberger, Randy Obermier and Jack Sikes.

On Dec. 31, 2019, the board appointed Lyons to fill the remaining term vacated by the previous York County attorney, Christopher Johnson. His term isn't set to end until Jan. 1, 2023.

But in late August, after Lyons signed a contract with Clay County to serve as its interim county attorney a day after the York County Board of Commissioners unanimously told him not to, the board gave him notice they intended to remove him.

The 12th item on the board's agenda Sept. 21 was "to discuss and act" on his potential termination.

The problem, according to the lawsuit, is that Lyons is a county officer and by state statute only may be removed from office for one of seven reasons: habitual or willful neglect of duty; extortion/corruption; willful maladministration in office; conviction of a felony; habitual drunkenness; or official misconduct.

And then only the district court has jurisdiction over removal proceedings. Not the county board, according to Lopez.

"The board seeks to remove Lyons from his position as York County Attorney through non-judicial means — a vote of the board only — which plainly violates Nebraska’s statutes regarding the removal of county officer," the attorney wrote.

Lopez said ongoing law enforcement investigations and criminal prosecutions would suffer if the board is permitted to remove him outside of the court process.

The CITFW-Homeland Security Drug Interdiction Task Force and the York Sheriff’s Department would face delays or interruption of law enforcement efforts and federal asset seizures because Lyons is the task force's legal adviser, he said.

And, Lopez said, the office itself would suffer "usurped statutory legitimacy and authority to enforce and prosecute crimes." There would be delays in criminal cases and obstructed prosecutions, as well as interruption and obstruction of other ministerial duties, such as the investigation of child abuse and neglect cases and death investigations.

Personally, Lyons would lose wages and insurance coverage and suffer harm to his reputation just three months before the 2022 election season, he said.

In an answer and counterclaim filed Wednesday, the board's lawyer, Erin Ebeler Rolf, said any damages suffered by Lyons are a result of his own conduct "and, therefore, barred."

She contends Lyons can be terminated by the board because he wasn't elected to the job. He was appointed. So he isn't a "county officer" under the state statute that outlines a county officer's removal.

"And he materially breached the agreement governing that appointment," Ebeler Rolf said.

She said prior to Lyons' appointment, the board made clear he would be required to devote his full time to the legal work of York County, and he acknowledged he understood and agreed.

In exchange, they agreed to pay him $87,619 in 2021 and $90,619 in 2022.

And they agreed to hire a deputy county attorney to support the office, based on Lyons' representation it was needed based on the workload.

Then, on July 19, he went to the board asking to be allowed to take a temporary contract for services as Clay County's county attorney and said he envisioned entering into similar contracts with multiple counties and acting as a "district attorney," she said.

"York County did not incur the costs associated with hiring an additional attorney to provide plaintiff time to work at a different Nebraska county in lieu of providing full-time service to York County, Nebraska," Ebeler Rolf said.

The board unanimously rejected Lyons' request, then gave Lyons notice he may be terminated for the reasons set forth in what's known as a Loudermill notice, which refers to a 1985 U.S. Supreme Court decision that established that public employees couldn't be terminated without a pre-termination hearing where they're given an opportunity to tell their side of the story.

Lyons didn't go, then sued to block the board from voting at its Sept. 21 meeting.

The same day, Hamilton County District Judge Rachel Daugherty granted his motion for a temporary injunction.

Last week, the case moved to federal court in Lincoln, where a hearing hasn't yet been set.

In a letter to the editor in the York News-Times, Lyons said he regretted finding his office at odds with the county’s board.

He said he and his chief deputy have dedicated their lives to serving the people of Nebraska, and they have brought together community partners and multi-jurisdictional law enforcement agencies "to more effectively combat those issues facing this community and affecting our great state."

Lyons said their approach, while novel, has made York County and surrounding communities safer.

On Friday, Lopez, his attorney, said despite the injunction, "the board continues to risk significant taxpayer resources on this unlawful effort. We are confident that further court proceedings will again vindicate Mr. Lyons’ position and that the board can return its focus to serving the people of York County."

