Arkansas Republican sees GOP opportunity in 2022 election

“Iowa is going to be the center of the political universe again next year,” Cotton said. “I think you could have three, maybe four, competitive House races. You've got a Senate race as well. With the razor-thin margins in both the Senate and the House, Iowa alone can potentially make the difference in winning back the majority in either or both chambers.”

Plus, he said, President Joe Biden’s handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as Democrats’ open border policies, a crime wave and tax and spend policies “are sparking a backlash” among voters that gives him confidence in GOP gains in 2022.

From the “perspective of a frontline soldier” who served in Iraq, Cotton said the Biden administration may have helped improve Republican prospects with the “disastrous incompetence it showed in executing its decision to withdraw.”

“It's a disgrace and humiliating to America, and we're going to be dealing with those consequences for a long time to come,” the former Army Ranger said.

While not embracing the notion that he’s running for the GOP presidential nomination, Cotton didn’t completely sidestep the question.

“Once we get through that election,” he said about 2022, “I'll give more thought to the next election after that.”

