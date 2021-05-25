'Armed and dangerous' driver fires on motorcyclists. Two dead, 1 wounded on NC highway.

Two motorcyclists were shot to death and a third was injured Monday afternoon as they rode northbound along the U.S. 29 bypass in Reidsville.

Investigators with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office say they believe the shots were fired from a red Dodge Dually pickup.

Motorists alerted authorities at around 4:45 p.m. that two victims were lying along the roadway, Lt. Kevin Suthard, spokesman for the sheriff's office, said in a news release.

Deputies and other first responders located a third victim shortly after arriving on the scene, the release said.

The three people were traveling on two motorcycles, sheriff's officials said. The sheriff's office was trying to notify families of the victims Monday night and did not release their names.

Authorities did not provide information about the condition of the surviving victim nor where the individual is being treated.

At 9:30 p.m., a northbound lane of US 29 as investigators combed the crime scene, officials said.

"The suspect(s) should be considered armed and dangerous," Suthard said in the release.

Anyone with information about the crime or the Dodge Dually in the photo provided by the RCSO should call 911, the sheriff's office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683.

