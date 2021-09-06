As critics call for abolishing Greek system, members say fraternities are key to stopping sexual assaults

“We are normalizing the conversation and getting to a place where people can talk openly about these issues,” she said.

Mia Soulliere, a fourth-year student from Omaha and the president of the Panhellenic Council, the governing body for sororities at UNL, said the goal is to turn recent events into “lasting, positive change.”

Greek organizations are designating representatives to the university's Center for Advocacy, Response and Education from each chapter, and working on policies that would create mandatory education and training requirements for members — changes the Greek leaders say are necessary.

It will be up to future Greeks to keep the momentum moving forward, Soulliere said, and ensure any changes become ingrained in the system.

The Greek members said they want to be leaders in addressing the issue of sexual assault on campus, and said they would hold accountable those organizations found to be in violation of campus policies and state law.

But they were skeptical of calls for more oversight from the university, which recognizes their houses as residences but doesn’t exercise control over the activities there.

Grinvalds said UNL needs to step in if it wants to get serious about addressing sexual assaults on campus.