As Delta variant spreads, Iowans should wear masks in public, health officials say

However, county public health officials say its never a bad idea to wear a mask in crowded, public spaces. Because of the Delta variant spreading nationwide, Dwivedi said he has begun wearing a mask while grocery shopping and visiting other public spaces, as a precaution.

“There is no harm in wearing a mask,” Jarvis said. “If anything, we saw how effective they are during flu season and with other respiratory viruses. Masks are effective.”

State officials continue to encourage vaccines

Reynolds rejected the new federal advisory this past week, issuing a statement that telling fully vaccinated Iowans to wear masks “is not only counterproductive to our vaccination efforts, but also not grounded in reality or common sense.”

The Republican governor further elaborated at a Wednesday news conference that she believes the new guidance “sets us back in what we’re trying to do with encouraging people to get vaccinated.”

“I don’t feel that we should punish everybody because some have made the decision not to,” Reynolds added.

The Iowa Department of Public Health did not answer The Gazette’s questions on Wednesday as to whether the new advisory could impact the vaccination effort statewide.