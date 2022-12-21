As Nebraska signs 2023 class, Matt Rhule says ingredients are there for program turnaround

Matt Rhule already had the recipe. The new Nebraska coach believes the Huskers are adding a bunch of the right ingredients to start whipping up a program turnaround.

NU had officially signed 19 prep prospects by the time Rhule appeared on the Huskers Radio Network late Wednesday morning. There was a heavy in-state flavor of eight scholarship signees — the most for the program in a cycle since 1998 — with an emphasis on linemen. There was speed. A collective maturity that the coaches sees as important as ability.

“We believe in guys who can run and we believe in athletes,” Rhule said. “We believe in guys who play multiple sports. We believe in guys who are smart. ... I think it’s my job to look at a player and not see what he is but see what I think he can be, see him four, five, six years down the line.”

The reception of the new staff on the recruiting trail has been strong, Rhule said, as NU has added 16 prospects — 11 preps and five transfers as of his appearance — since the hire. He and his assistants at Temple used to talk about what it would be like if they were ever representing a blueblood college football brand.

“(We said) if we ever get a logo on our chest that speaks for itself, it could get ugly,” Rhule said. “That’s how we feel. We feel like when we walk out there and we’re wearing this (N on shirt) they know what it means.”

The push started in the state and ended Wednesday with an internal staff celebration as Lincoln East star receiver Malachi Coleman chose the Huskers over Colorado and many others — “for his family to put that trust in us is awesome,” Rhule said. The coach said the staff would continue to scour the borders for talent and get them into the fold however necessary.

A few got away this year, Rhule said. He doesn’t want that to happen again.

“I just think there’s good players here,” Rhule said. “We want to go get them and not just ask them to walk on. If they earned a scholarship, we want to give them a scholarship. It’s an accomplishment to sign your name on the Nebraska grant and aid. Really happy and feel really good about the 2024 class in the state as well.”

Other notes from Rhule’s interview:

» The singular vision of the staff will be a major asset for Nebraska, Rhule said. Many showed their trust in the process by moving their families to Lincoln based on their previous relationships. He said those feelings of family will quickly extend to new and current Huskers.

» On the transfer portal, Rhule said one player who left the program broke down while telling the coach his news. NU will follow all the rules in acquiring talent there — after all, Rhule said, he doesn’t want to begin a relationship with a player by cheating or tampering.

» On his social-media emoji game, Rhule said he’s seen attempts to decipher the images from prominent Nebraskans like Larry the Cable Guy, Danny Woodhead and even NU men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg. While the coach doesn’t scroll the comments on his Twitter feed, he knows players have gotten into it.

“People are guessing what it is, trying to figure it out,” Rhule said. “I’m enjoying it.”

