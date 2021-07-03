As pandemic wanes, consumers stay with local meat lockers

“I think more they just wanted to know where it came from and cost-wise, I mean if you do come get like a whole half of beef, your total per pound on the meat you take home is about usually about four to five dollars a pound,” Dangel said.

“So, I mean you’re paying a little extra for hamburger but you’re taking home ribeye, T-bones, sirloin, roasts, and you’re filling your freezer and you know where it came from.”

A new $5 million grant program in South Dakota aims to help meat lockers expand and improve efficiency.

Logan Powers is a co-owner of Avon Locker, which has received $43,000 from the program.

“We’d really like to kind of expand our cut floor to just have a little more room to be able to process and just, you know, maybe add on another employee in time,” he said. “We would like to be able to ramp up our production by almost being able to double.”

Power and his business partner, Devin Cowdin, bought the Avon Locker in May of this year to keep it from shutting down.

Powers said the extra grant money will alleviate stresses his employees are feeling from the immense workload.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0