As Pearl Harbor ID project ends, some families of ill-fated USS Arizona also seek closure

With the Defense Department touting the success of its now-completed project to identify the missing dead from the battleship USS Oklahoma, some families of crew members from another famous battleship sunk at Pearl Harbor have started to clamor for the military to ID some of their lost sailors, too.

The six-year Oklahoma Project identified 355 of the 388 crew members who were still unaccounted for when the remains were disinterred from Hawaii’s Punchbowl cemetery in 2015. Kelly McKeague, director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, described the effort — conducted out of its lab at Offutt Air Force Base — as a “milestone in the history of the Department of Defense.”

Similar projects are underway to identify 45 sets of unidentified remains from the battleships West Virginia and California.

But the Navy and DPAA so far are resisting efforts to open 85 graves at the Punchbowl containing unidentified remains from the USS Arizona, the battleship destroyed in the first minutes of the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941, citing the cost and difficulty.

The numbers are daunting. A total of 1,177 of 1,512 Arizona crew members died in the attack. While 105 bodies were recovered and identified following the attack, 1,072 are unaccounted for.

As many as 985 of the dead are entombed in the hull of the Arizona, which is part of the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor. Many may have been incinerated in the explosion of the ship’s magazine after a direct hit by a Japanese bomb, and the fire that followed.

Navy and DPAA officials declined to discuss the Arizona graves during a press conference Monday.

But in response to a question during an online “family member update” last February, McKeague said it would be too difficult and expensive to obtain DNA family reference samples from more than 1,000 families to identify just 85.

He noted that it would be much more complicated than the Oklahoma Project, which involved the collection of DNA reference samples from fewer than 400 families.

Instead, McKeague said, the Navy and the accounting agency had discussed the possibility of exhuming the Arizona remains from the cemetery and burying them in the ship without attempting to identify them.

In a subsequent interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, McKeague said it “would not be prudent from our perspective” to try to identify the Arizona missing, adding “we don’t have enough historical, biological, scientific evidence with which to pursue identification today.”

The idea of reburying the bones drew a strong pushback from Arizona families, and DPAA officials confirmed that the idea had since been dropped.

Randy Stratton, the son of a Nebraska-born sailor who barely survived the Arizona attack, has started a lobbying effort to disinter and identify the remains at the Punchbowl.

He stressed that they are not seeking to remove any remains from the ship itself, which has been designated a National Historic Landmark.

Stratton, of Castle Rock, Colorado, said he has the support of more than 100 USS Arizona families and has lined up sheriff’s offices to collect the DNA samples. And he said the CEO of a Colorado company whose equipment was used to identify more than 80 victims of the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California, has agreed to help at no charge.

“We’re hoping to be able to speed this process up. The DNA has been in the ground for 80 years,” he said. “Cost-wise, we’re trying to make it so there would be no cost at all to the Navy.”

Stratton also worked with Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., to insert a provision in the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act directing the Navy to prepare a plan for identifying the USS Arizona sailors.

His father, Donald Stratton, was one of six sailors who escaped by crossing hand over hand on a line from a small cube-like structure on the ship’s foremast to a neighboring ship, above an inferno raging below them. Still, he suffered burns over 60% of his body.

Don Stratton, who grew up in Red Cloud, frequently attended Pearl Harbor reunions with his family, and in 2016 penned a best-selling memoir called “All the Gallant Men.”

Stratton died in February 2020 at age 97.

Randy Stratton said he’s championing the identification effort in honor of his father. He and his daughter, Nikki, attended Pearl Harbor Day services in Hawaii — for the first time, without their father. They initiated a memorial event at the USS Arizona graves in the Punchbowl.

“My dad would definitely want these guys to have the honors he had,” Stratton said.

Sheri Spomer of Chandler, Arizona, lost two relatives at Pearl Harbor. Her great-uncle, Gerald Clayton, and his cousin, Robert Clayton, were inseparable friends while growing up in Central City, Nebraska.

Both enlisted in the Navy, and in 1941, served on ships anchored close together on Pearl Harbor’s Battleship Row: Gerald on the USS Oklahoma and Robert on the USS Arizona.

Both were killed in the first minutes of the attack, their bodies never recovered. It was a double blow to the family, and the town. Robert’s brother, Sam, died later in the war in a plane crash off the coast of France and also was never found.

“Our generation can’t fathom the sacrifices that were made back then,” Spomer said.

In 2019, her family, and the town of Central City, held a parade and ceremony when Gerald Clayton’s remains were identified through the Oklahoma Project.

Spomer, who also attended Pearl Harbor Day commemorations Tuesday in Hawaii, said she supports Stratton’s efforts to bring similar closure to USS Arizona families, even if it’s only possible for a small fraction of the total.

“I think those men are owed the chance to be identified and honored,” Spomer said in an email. “I do understand the enormous task of acquiring so many DNA samples for such a small number of identifications ... I understand if they decide not to go forward with the project, but it would be unfortunate for the men and their families if they didn’t.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0