Atlanta mayor to address Iowa Democrats
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a news conference May 7 in Atlanta.

 John Spink, Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta will be the keynote speaker for the Iowa Democratic Party’s annual Hall of Fame Celebration, which honors longtime supporters of the party.

This year’s virtual event will be at 5 p.m. June 13.

Beginning with her run for office in 2017, Bottoms has been called a rising star in the party. She has been credited with playing a role in helping flip two Republican-held U.S. Senate seats in Georgia in the 2020 election, which led to Democrats taking control of the Senate.

The Hall of Fame Celebration brings together Democratic supporters from across Iowa and celebrates the accomplishments of a select few honorees in particular. Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart also will be among the speakers at the event.

To learn more or to register, go to iowademocrats.org.

