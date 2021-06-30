Attorneys begin presenting evidence on whether Bailey Boswell should be sentenced to death

WILBER — Just three weeks after Aubrey Trail was sentenced to death for the 2017 murder and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old Lincoln clerk, a three-judge panel began hearing evidence here Wednesday to determine if Bailey Boswell, his co-conspirator, should get the same punishment.
Boswell would be the first woman in Nebraska to get the ultimate sentence.
Separate juries found Trail, 54, and Boswell, 27, guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for luring Loofe to their Wilber apartment on the night of Nov. 15, 2017, where she was killed and her body dismembered.
Prosecutors have alleged the killing showed "exceptional depravity," as outlined in state law.
Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson, Lancaster County District Judge Darla Ideus and Douglas County District Judge Peter Bataillon would have to find the state proved the aggravator and that it wasn't outweighed by any mitigating circumstances in order for Boswell to get the death penalty.
A separate three-judge panel, which also included Johnson, announced its findings in Trail's case June 9.
Trail addressed Loofe's family first, saying he wanted to clear up lies he had told about his victim.
He said he murdered Loofe after she “freaked out” and rejected his and Boswell’s attempt to recruit her into their crime and sex ring. He said he was “willing to do anything to protect” the couple’s lifestyle.
“I won’t say I’m sorry, as that would be an insult to you after what I put you through,” he added, “and I won’t ask for forgiveness as I don’t believe there is such a thing.”
Trail maintained that Boswell was not in the room when Loofe was killed, and played only a small role in disposing of her body.
At Boswell's trial last October, prosecutors said the two worked lockstep to recruit young women in a conspiracy to kill and ultimately chose Loofe as their victim. And that Boswell lured her to their Wilber apartment the night of Nov. 15, 2017, under the guise of a date after matching on the dating app Tinder, buying the tools to dismember and dispose of her body hours hours before picking her up.
Her attorney, Todd Lancaster, contended that Boswell was another of Trail's victims and that, like other women who testified about the pair's talk of witchcraft, torture and killing, he had indoctrinated her to where she feared the punishment he would dole out if she didn't obey.
But the jury rejected the idea, finding Boswell guilty of first-degree murder, improper disposal of human skeletal remains and conspiracy to commit murder.
Susie Loofe reported her daughter missing the following day after Sydney failed to show up for work, and a friend found Boswell’s Tinder profile, which helped law enforcement launch a massive manhunt that ended in their capture in Missouri.
