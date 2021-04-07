 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ATV accident claims life of Forest City man
0 comments

ATV accident claims life of Forest City man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
emergency cops ambulance lights weblogo

A 49-year-old man from Forest City has died after the all-terrain vehicle he was in rolled.

John Eugene West, 49, was in the ATV that was traveling through a field near 340th Street and 160th Avenue west of Forest City around 10 p.m. Monday when the ATV went off a terrace and rolled, according to a press release by the Iowa State Patrol.

West was thrown from the ATV, while 23-year-old Terence Jacob West, also of Forest City and the second occupant, remained in it. The younger West was transported by Air Care to MercyOne North Iowa with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear who was driving the ATV, according to the state patrol and the accident remains under investigation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

St. Louis elects first Black female mayor

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News