Auditors take unprecedented precautions for June 2 primary

Despite delivering that message in unison, Miller disagrees with Pate’s insistence that some polls still be open on Election Day.

“Which is like saying, ‘I want to decrease the number of (poll workers) exposed to the virus, but exposing some of them is OK,’” Miller said.

As much as she prefers an all-mail primary, Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz doesn’t think there is time to pull it off correctly.

“We want to move to a vote-by-mail state, but do it right,” Moritz said. “There are so many things to address and doing it in a hurried fashion and making any mistakes could give cause as to why not do vote-by-mail.”

She’s not sure it would even be possible to make the changes needed to conduct the Nov. 3 general election by mail.

Another challenge may be staffing those polling places. Many poll workers come from the ranks of older Iowans, so Pate has made a poll worker recruitment push to encourage people not in COVID-19 high-risk categories to step up.

So far, auditors report that only a few poll working stalwarts have bowed out of the primary.