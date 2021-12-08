 Skip to main content
Authorities seek help in Arizona cold case; victim tied to Lincoln

Arizona authorities investigating a murder that has remained unsolved for more than two decades are seeking help from Lincoln residents as they renew efforts to solve the crime. 

The body of Robert Bresson, 56, was found along a rural roadway northeast of Flagstaff, Arizona, in October 1995 -- months after he'd last been seen alive in the city of Why, 255 miles south of where his body was discovered. 

His death was ruled a homicide.

It wasn't until 2016 that DNA evidence helped investigators identify the body as Bresson's, according to a recent news release from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, which agency officials asked Lincoln police to disseminate.

Jon Paxton, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, told the Journal Star the agency is renewing efforts after the case, cold for years, was assigned to a new detective. 

Paxton said Bresson had lived in both Lincoln and Independence, Iowa, at different points in his life and had family in both communities at the time of his death. He was thought to be traveling through Arizona when he was killed, Paxton said.

With all local leads long exhausted, investigators in Arizona are hoping to jog Midwestern memories of Bresson, Paxton said, searching for indicators of what caused his death.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

